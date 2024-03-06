8 Best lip balms with SPF to avail in 2024

Lip balms with SPF help protect the lips from sun exposure. They help lighten the lips damaged due to harsh heat and help repair darkened lips. Lip balms with SPF come in various formulations. Sun protection is not only meant for the feet, face and body but it is meant for the lips too.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the lips need more sun protection. Lip balms with SPF safeguard the lips from sunburns, skin aging, and skin cancer.

If someone is looking for the best lip balms with SPF, here are 10 best lip balms with SPF that can be used by all age groups and skin types.

The SK team has curated a list of 8 best lip balms with SPF to get in 2024. The lip balms have a certain level of SPF and some hydration boost that helps the lips repair and heal.

Nivea Smoothness Lip Care

Aquaphor Lip Protectant & Ointment

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm

EltaMD UV Lip Balm Broad-Spectrum SPF 36

MDSolarSciences Hydrating Sheer Lip Balm SPF 30

Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30

Sunnie Skin Plump It Lips Hyaluronic + SPF 30 Lip Plumper

Eos SPF Coconut Lip Balm

1) Nivea Smoothness Lip Care

Nivea Smoothness Lip Care is one of the few mineral oil free lip balms with SPF. It has a spectrum SPF 15 sunscreen which prevents lips from sunburn.

The key ingredients of this lip balm are shea butter, jojoba oil, and avocado oil. These ingredients help to keep the lips beautiful and provide an all-day nourishing moisture.

Price: $6.71 (Nivea's official website and Amazon)

2) Aquaphor Lip Protectant & Ointment

Aquaphor Lip Protectant & Ointment is one of the lip balms with SPF 30. It helps protect the lips from UVA and UVB rays. Its unique formula helps relieve dryness and soothe chapped and cracked lips.

The lips look and feel healthier. It helps provide long-lasting moisture and locks in moisture for longer hours. The key ingredients of this lip balm with SPF are vitamins, shea butter, and chamomile essence.

Price: $5.24 (Aquaphor's official website and Amazon)

3) Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm is one of the best lip balms with SPF 25. It has a high-quality formulation and is enriched with superior skin conditioners. It is infused with antioxidants and is created with organic ingredients. This lip balm helps soothe and relieve dry, chapped, and irritated lips. It keeps them moisturized and hydrated.

Price: $10 (Jack Black's website and Amazon)

4) EltaMD UV Lip Balm Broad-Spectrum SPF 36

EltaMD UV Lip Balm is one of the lip balms with SPF 36. It has a broad spectrum that helps protect and soothe dry lips. It helps repair chapped and sun-exposed lips. It is infused with 5% Hydromanil for immediate and long-lasting moisturization. It is ideal for all skin types and lifestyles.

Price: $17 (EltaMD's website and Amazon)

5) MDSolarSciences Hydrating Sheer Lip Balm SPF 30

MDSolarSciences Hydrating Sheer Lip Balm with SPF 30 helps protect and nourish the lips. It has a smooth and creamy lipstick like texture with a buildable sheer color.

There is a color for every mood or occasion. This lip balm is infused with ProVention-R technology. This has a combination of powerhouse ingredients that work to protect against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Price: $25 (Brand's official website and Amazon)

6) Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30

Cay Skin brings a daily hydrating Isle Lip Balm with UVA/UVB protection. It helps give the lips a high shine and has a non-sticky finish. It is formulated with vanilla brown sugar flavor and is vegan.

It is available in 4 shades that give a nice color to the lips and suits all skin tones. This lip balm can be used daily and it can even be applied every 15 minutes before sun exposure.

Price: $15 (Cay Skin's official website and Sephora)

7) Sunnie Skin Plump It Lips Hyaluronic + SPF 30 Lip Plumper and Balm

Sunnie Skin presents a natural lip plumper as well as a balm with SPF 30. It helps in rejuvenating the lips and make them look supple and soft. The key ingredients are peptides and hyaluronic acid. Peptides help promote the production of healthy collagen and work to prevent vertical lines. Hyaluronic acid produces and locks in moisture, providing long-term hydration.

Price: $45 (Sunnie Skin's official website)

8) Eos SPF Lip Balm

Eos SPF Lip Balm shields the lips from sun damage, it has fruity flavors and is water-resistant. It is one of the natural lip balms with SPF available on the market. It has fruit flavors that make the lips smell great and make them look shiny.

This lip balm is available in two flavors - coconut and watermelon. The formulation of this lip balm keeps lips moisturized for a longer time.

Price: $3.69 (Brand's official website and Amazon)

Lip balms with SPF can be added to the daily skincare routine as it is a small yet significant step towards skin SPF sun protection. These lip balms with SPF not only protect the lips, but also make them look brighter, and hydrated.