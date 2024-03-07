Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty campaign with Sephora wins the internet: “Absolutely incredible” 

Selena Gomez's upcoming beauty campaign with Sephora gained a lot of popularity from her fans. She partnered with Sephora globally to release a campaign in collaboration with Rare Beauty, her beauty brand, for Women's Day. The campaign's theme revolves around "We are Rare and we belong to something beautiful."

Fan reaction on Selena's look for Sephora campaign (Image via Instgram/@sephorafranceandrarebeauty)

Selena Gomez and Sephora created this campaign to build a community where women can be heard and seen. They want women to realize that they are rare and to feel safe. In this campaign, they want to celebrate many faces of beauty.

Fans gushed over social media platforms to admire her 'absolutely incredible' looks and loved the community-building aspect of the campaign for Women's Day.

"You have my heart": Fans swooned over Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty campaign with Sephora

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty campaign with Sephora has fans swooning all over social media platforms. They loved the gorgeous visuals and the inclusive vibe of Rare Beauty. They admired her look for the global campaign by Sephor and quoted, "You have my heart."

Selena Gomez wore her Rare Beauty lip oil in a chic and vibrant ensemble. She donned a yellow faux fur top paired with denims. She styled the outfit with golden hoops, looking casual as well as stylish. She demonstrated the power of self-expression through the makeup she chose to wear.

She opted for a minimal and dewy makeup base for the Sephora campaign. With a light coat of mascara and winged eyeliner, she stayed true to her authentic self and opted for a pop of color for her lips. She went with Rare Beauty lip oil in a red tint. She blended simplicity and glamour with her entire makeup look.

The collaboration highlighted Selena's beauty and also celebrated diversity rarely and uniquely. With Women's Day coming up, this campaign is perfect for women to celebrate one another and uniquely embrace each other.

In other news, Selena Gomez launched her latest single, Love On, on February 22, 2024. Fans loved her look in the music video and gave positive compliments on social media platforms.

Her looks ranged from elegant party wear to beach wear. She went with a full-face Rare Beauty makeup look and looked amazing, as per her fans. Love On is the first release by Selena Gomez in 2024.