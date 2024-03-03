7 Best makeup products to avail from Sephora in March 2024

Sephora has some of the best makeup products, from the highest to the lowest prices. Sephora products have been a staple for all beauty enthusiasts across the globe. Their collection caters to a wide array of beauty needs and has a nice collection of high-quality products.

They have a collection of makeup, ranging from brushes to lip stains. There is something available for everyone. These products listed below suit a variety of skin types and offer solutions for common beauty concerns. They help fade away common skin concerns like dark spots, fine lines, and uneven texture.

7 must-have makeup products from Sephora to buy in March 2024

Sephora has multiple brands with multiple offerings. However, choosing the best makeup products can be a little tricky, hence, the team at SportsKeeda has curated the last of seven best makeup products to get in 2024.

Microsmooth Multi-Tasking Baked Face Powder Foundation ($20)

Outrageous Plumping Lip Gloss ($13)

Colorful Eyeshadow ($10)

Bright Future Gel Serum Under Eye Concealer ($15)

Lashcraft Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara ($12)

Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer ($18)

Retractable Eyebrow Pencil - Waterproof ($12)

1) Microsmooth Multi-Tasking Baked Face Powder Foundation ($20)

Microsmooth Multi-Tasking Baked Face Powder Foundation (Image via Sephora)

This is a versatile power foundation that can be worn alone and is buildable as well. It can be applied on top of a liquid foundation. It helps brighten, contour, bronze, and finish the makeup look to perfection.

It is dermatologically tested and has a vegan formulation. It is a mineral-free powder foundation. The key ingredients are green tea extracts, which help soothe and calm down inflamed skin.

2) Outrageous Plumping Lip Gloss ($13)

This plumping lip gloss helps the lips look plump and gorgeous. They help the lips get a high shine and a vibrant glossy effect. It helps hydrate and plump up the lips with each application.

The key ingredients of this lip gloss are sunflower seed oil, ginger root oil, and peppermint oil. This lip gloss can be worn alone or over any Sephora Collection lip product to create the illusion of fuller lips.

3) Colorful Eyeshadow ($10)

Colorful Eyeshadow (Image via Sephora)

These are a collection of highly pigmented pressed powder eyeshadows. This eyeshadow collection comes in neutral shades ranging from nude to vibrant matte, shimmer, and more. These eyeshadows have a creamy formulation. They can be worn for up to 10 hours and have an intense color payoff.

These eyeshadows are best used with brushes or can be applied with the tips of fingers. A subtle application makes the eyes sparkle with shine and makes them look glamorous.

4) Bright Future Gel Serum Under Eye Concealer ($15)

This is a lightweight, gel-like serum concealer that helps give smooth and flawless coverage. It helps conceal discoloration and under-eye shadows and has medium coverage.

The main ingredient in this concealer is pineapple ceramide. It improves the texture of the skin and adds brightness to the undereye. It hides the redness around the nose.

5) Lashcraft Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara ($12)

This is a jet-black mascara with a unique, two-sided flat paddle. It helps lengthen and define, as well as volumize, lashes. The wand shape has flexible bristles and helps lift the lashes from the root to lengthen and define the lashes.

It is infused with nylon, which gives it a sleek and clump-free look. It can be easily removed with a simple splash of warm water.

6) Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer ($18)

Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer (Image via Sephora)

It is a lightweight and mattifying tinted moisturizer with sheer and next-to-skin coverage. This tinted moisturizer is fragrance-free and keeps the skin hydrated. It has a soft matte finish.

It provides a lovely and natural look and helps cover redness, refresh dull skin, and even out a variety of skin tones. It has a liquid-based formula and also keeps the skin hydrated and moisturized. Also, the moisturizer is available in four diverse shades.

7) Retractable Eyebrow Pencil - Waterproof ($12)

This is a retractable waterproof eyebrow pencil with an ultra-fine tip that helps create hair-like strokes with precision. It is long-lasting and gives natural-looking brows. It helps fill sparse areas of the eyebrows.

The spoolie brush at the end helps blend the product well all across the brows. It doesn't smudge and is long-lasting. It is good for sculpting the eyebrows and providing definition to them.

Sephora has some amazing makeup products that every individual can explore. The list mentioned above can be curated for a beginner's makeup kit. From essentials to trendy options, the brand has quality and diverse makeup products.