Tinted moisturizers have become a beauty staple, offering a perfect blend of hydration and subtle coverage to enhance natural beauty. As winter approaches, maintaining a radiant complexion can be challenging due to the harsh weather conditions that often lead to dry and dull skin.

Tinted moisturizers serve as a multitasking solution by providing hydration, a touch of color, and protection against the elements. These lightweight formulations have become a go-to for individuals seeking a natural and effortless glow, offering an alternative to heavier foundations.

Unlike heavy foundations, tinted moisturizers allow the skin to breathe while providing a natural-looking finish. They are perfect for those who prefer a more laid-back makeup routine or want to achieve a dewy, no-makeup look.

To address winter dryness, look for tinted moisturizers with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides. To improve the complexion and achieve a flawless finish, choose tinted moisturizers with a suitable shade range, antioxidants that increase skin health, and natural coverage.

Here are the 11 best-tinted moisturizers to keep the glow on this winter.

Best-tinted moisturizers to keep the glow on this winter

1) BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer ($37)

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer is a hydrating gel cream that combines moisturizer and foundation, providing a natural finish. It includes mineral electrolytes for skin vitality and offers SPF 30 protection.

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Hydrating formula Limited shade range SPF 30 provides sun protection Slightly higher price point Lightweight, natural coverage

2) Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 ($48)

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 is a multitasking product that combines a skin tint with SPF 40 protection. It provides a sheer and natural finish, offering both coverage and sun defense in one.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons High SPF Limited shade range Skincare benefits Sheer coverage Lightweight formula

3) Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation ($32)

Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation combines sun protection with a natural tint for a radiant look. It offers a lightweight formula suitable for daily wear, providing coverage while keeping the skin moisturized.

Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons SPF 30 for sun protection Limited shade Lightweight formula Hydrating ingredients

4) Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen ($36)

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 is a multitasking product that provides a dewy finish while offering sun protection. With a focus on natural coverage, it includes beneficial ingredients for skin health, creating a seamless and radiant complexion.

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Dewy finish Limited shade range SPF 35 Not suitable for oily skin Skin-friendly ingredients

5) Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 ($72)

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 is a multitasking beauty product that combines hydration, light coverage, and sun protection. With its SPF 20 formula, it aims to provide a natural and radiant complexion while safeguarding the skin from the sun's harmful rays.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store and Amazon.

Pros Cons Lightweight and breathable Limited shade range Sheer, buildable coverage SPF 20

6) EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 ($43)

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Facial Sunscreen is a broad-spectrum SPF 46 product that combines sun protection with a subtle tint. It offers a lightweight formula suitable for daily use, providing both UV defense and a natural-looking finish.

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Facial Sunscreen is available on the brand's official website, and Amazon.

Pros Cons High sun protection Higher price point Tinted Formula Limited shade range Ideal for sensitive skin

7) Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint ($56)

Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint is a hydrating foundation offering a luminous finish. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it provides medium coverage, blurring imperfections for a radiant complexion.

Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint is available on the brand's official website, Ulta Beauty's online store, and Nordstrom's online store.

Pros Cons Hyaluronic acid-infused formula Premium price point Natural, radiant finish Long-lasting

8) Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint ($26)

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint is a lightweight and sheer tinted moisturizer designed for a natural look. It provides minimal coverage while enhancing the skin's appearance.

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Lightweight formula Limited shade range Easy to blend Suitable for minimal coverage

9) Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint ($42)

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint is a lightweight tinted moisturizer designed to provide sheer coverage for a natural look. Infused with hydrating ingredients, it aims to enhance the skin's radiance and hydration.

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Hydrating formula Limited shade range Sheer coverage Vegan and cruelty-free

10) Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint ($35)

Fenty Beauty's Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint is a lightweight formula designed for a natural finish. It offers buildable coverage, blurs imperfections, and provides a smooth, effortless look.

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's official website.

Pros Cons Lightweight and easy to blend Limited shade range Buildable coverage

11) Ami Colē Skin-Enhancing Tint ($32)

Ami Colē Skin-Enhancing Tint is a hydrating tinted moisturizer designed for a natural look. Enriched with skin-loving ingredients, it provides light to medium coverage, sun protection, and a diverse shade range for a seamless finish.

Ami Colē Skin-Enhancing Tint is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Hydrating formula Light to medium coverage Sun protection with SPF 30 Diverse shade range

Tinted moisturizers not only provide a touch of color to even out skin tones but also bring a revitalizing element to the complexion, making them particularly appealing as the seasons change. While choosing tinted moisturizers, prioritize sun protection with at least SPF 30, ensuring defense against UVA and UVB rays.