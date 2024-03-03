7 Best skincare products to avail from Sephora in March 2024

What better way to start the month than with a haul of the best skincare products from Sephora? Whether individuals are looking to stock up on their vanity staples or refresh their beauty stash with some new skincare goodies, Sephora is a one-stop shop for all skincare and beauty needs.

One can score the most sought-after beauty brands like Glow Recipe, Drunk Elephant, and Laneige from Sephora. They also have a wide range of skincare products, from essences to creams, and serums to moisturizers, and sunscreens.

Find out the best products that are flying off the shelves at Sephora. This list features products that promise great results for every skin type and concern.

This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Best skincare products to get from Sephora

From all-time cult classics to new skincare drops, these are seven of the best skincare products to get from Sephora this month:

Drunk Elephant Bora Barrier Repair Cream

Ilia The Base Face Milk Essence & Light Moisturizer

Dieux Air Angel Gel Cream

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops

Biossance (Squalane + Ectoin) Overnight Rescue

Laneige Water Bank Gel Moisturizer

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 36

1. Drunk Elephant Bora Barrier Repair Cream

Chronically dry skin can experience instant relief from this heavy-hitter that targets compromised skin barrier and aging skin. It leaves previously parched skin with a hydrated, visibly plump complexion, making dullness, sagging skin, and flakiness, things of the past.

One of the thickest and richest creams from Drunk Elephant, it harnesses the emollient powers of six butter lips to soothe and strengthen the skin. Copper salt minerals and redness-reducing zinc provide additional antioxidant benefits, rounding out the intensely moisturizing formula.

Price: $69 (Sephora)

2. Ilia The Base Face Milk Essence & Light Moisturizer

This clean and vegan hydrating formula comes in a lightweight, skin-soothing milky texture that the skin easily drinks up for instant plumping effects. It’s an essence-moisturizer hybrid powered by Ilia’s Barrier Renewal Complex and hyaluronic acid.

Additional microalgae provide the skin with an antioxidant boost while prickly pear flowers support the skin’s natural renewal process. The result? Plump, firm, and smoother complexion.

Price: $28 (Sephora)

3. Dieux Air Angel Gel Cream

This moisturizer cocoons the skin with cloud-like moisture to support healthy skin and visibly plump the complexion. It has powerhouse hydrators, including glycerin, peptides, and ceramide to help repair age-related skin concerns.

The velvety gel formula feels soothing and is quick-absorbing, which keeps the skin barrier supple and naturally glowing. Unlike most moisturizers, this one leaves the skin with a non-dewy finish, working almost like a primer, which is great for layering with makeup.

Price: $44 (Sephora)

4. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops

Designed to tackle hyperpigmentation, this niacinamide serum visibly hydrates and visibly reduces dark spots in every drop. Meanwhile, watermelon and hyaluronic acid work together to deliver hydration and essential vitamins to parched skin.

The beautiful sheer tint leaves the skin with an even tone and a slightly warm, glowy finish.

Price: $35 (Sephora)

5. Biossance Squalane + Ectoin Overnight Rescue

An overnight skin rescue formula, this is among the hydrating skincare products to get from Sephora to help restore damaged skin barrier. Its peptides and magnesium support skin restoration while ectoin protects the skin from damage.

While rich, this night cream provides weightless hydration with squalane, so there’s no worry about it clogging pores.

Price: $68 (Sephora)

6. Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer

This barrier-boosting cream features the more lightweight, gel texture of the cult classic Water Bank moisturizer from Laneige. The jelly cream delivers faster, deeper, and lasting hydration with 10-step micro-filtered blue hyaluronic acid.

Packed with tiny cream beads, it feels luxurious as it melts into the skin as it looks luxurious with the plump, glowy finish it leaves the complexion.

Price: $40 (Sephora)

7. Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 36

Beauty seekers can get this skincare product from Sephora. It is a hydrating moisturizer and an effective sun protection in one. The lightweight, invisible formula packs soothing hydration from green tea, cica, and sunflower seed oil while providing chemical sunscreen with SPF 36 protection suitable for all skin types.

Price: $18 (Sephora)

When it comes to splurging on skincare products, one place stands out for both skincare rookies and junkies alike—Sephora. The store features top-rated skincare products from some of the most well-loved and popular brands in the beauty world.

Find and buy these skincare products at the mentioned price tags on Sephora this month.