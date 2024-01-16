True to its name, the best One Thing toners focus on a single core ingredient and minimalist formula, eliminating unnecessary ingredients and chemical additives. These toners are formulated with 100% pure plant-based extracts which are derived from local ingredients found in Korea. All of the brand’s products are 100% EWG green grade verified, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free.

According to their official website,

"All One Thing products are manufactured based on Korea's internationally recognized cosmetics manufacturing technology, which guarantees the best quality and safety."

The Korean skincare label is not simply a brand selling cosmetics, but instead, a brand focusing on skin health, addressing different skin concerns using the best raw materials and technology.

7 Best One Thing toners for every skin concern

One Thing’s one-ingredient per product formulation aids in fixing particular skin issues such as dryness, acne, irritation, and redness, among others.

Formulated with skin-nourishing ingredients such as Centella Asiatica, Green Tangerine, and Hyaluronic Acid to address different skin-related troubles, skincare enthusiasts can consider the best One Thing toners for glowy, hydrated, and moisturized skin.

1. For troubled skin barrier: Centella Asiatica Extract

One key ingredient—Centella Asiatica—lends its soothing effects in this vegan toner to calm inflammation and soothe troubled skin. Made with a mildly acidic formula, it provides balancing effects to the skin’s moisture levels.

Also providing a brightening effect is Cica’s skin healing properties, helping fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It is available on YesStyle for $8.28.

2. For dry skin: Hyaluronic Acid Complex

Hyaluronic Acid Complex toner is for any skincare enthusiast desiring the best One Thing toners to help provide a moisture boost for dehydrated skin. Hydrating effects from low and high molecular weights of hyaluronic acids bring hydration deep into the dermal layer, maintaining skin moisture from within.

The product retails for $15.27 on YesStyle.

3. For irritated skin: Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract

Individuals dealing with irritated or sensitive skin who are on the hunt for the best One Thing toners can consider Calendula Petal Extract toner. The 100% pot marigold extract leads to the toner’s healing effects and moisturizing properties to soothe irritated skin.

Meanwhile, vitamins A, B, D, and E in it deliver powerful antioxidant functions, leaving the skin nourished and soft. YesStyle sells the toner for $17.57.

4. For rough skin: Galactomyces Ferment Filtrate

Formulated with Galactomyces, it’s designed for anybody looking for the best One Thing toners for rough skin. Fermented peptides along with essential proteins, amino acids, and Vitamins B1 and B2 provide mild exfoliating effects, making way for a more elastic skin. Meanwhile, the natural glow of the skin is enhanced by the brightening effects of germanium, calcium, magnesium, and selenium found in fermented components.

It retails for $23.84 on YesStyle.

5. For oily and acne-prone skin: Houttuynia Cordata Extract

Skincare fanatics looking for the best One Thing toners for oily and acne-prone skin can consider Houttuynia Cordata Extract toner. 95% Heartleaf extract provides soothing and refining properties on the skin, calming down redness and acne breakouts.

Meanwhile, Heartleaf’s sebum-regulating capabilities make the toner best-suited for particularly oily skin, helping maintain a healthy complexion. It retails for $25.95 on Amazon.

6. For aged skin: Carrot Root Extract

Formulated with carrot root extract, it is designed for anybody looking for the best One Thing toners to reduce or prevent early signs of aging. Antioxidant-rich formula from beta carotene provides skin regeneration and protection capabilities, helping preserve the skin’s optimal health.

It is available on YesStyle for $14.38.

7. For dull skin: Citrus Unshiu Fruit Extract

Dull skin can benefit from the brightening effects of Citrus Unshiu Fruit Extract toner, providing the skin with an instant glow-up. 95% organic Jeju Citrus Unshiu Fruit Extract leads to the toner’s potent Vitamin C content to help brighten dark spots, freckles, and imperfections, bringing youthful radiance to dull skin.

Amazon sells the toner for $25.70.

These are the best One Thing toners formulated to address different skin concerns and troubles. While they are good to use on their own as facial toners, their single-ingredient formulations also make them perfect to mix with other toners for combined effects.

In addition, a few drops of the best One Thing toners can also be added to other skincare products like serums, moisturizers, and creams for a hydration and nourishment boost.