5 Best Glossier lip products of all time 

Glossier is a beauty brand known for its minimalistic aesthetic and natural formulations. They are famous among beauty enthusiasts for their wide range of lip products. From lip balms to lip glosses, Glossier has become popular for its easy-to-wear, versatile lip options and more that are suited for every skin type.

Glossier lip products are known for their hydrating formulas and natural tints. They help the lip feel soft and supple for everyday looks. The iconic lip products by Glossier, like "Lip Gloss + Haloscope Duo" and "Balm Dotcom," offer a non-sticky and high finish that adds glamour to the lips.

If someone is looking for lip products with natural and clean ingredients, these five Glossier lip products listed below are a must-try! They are known for their long-lasting power and hydrating formulations.

5 must-try Glossier lip products

The team at SportsKeeda has curated a list of the five best Glossier lip products that one can try if they are looking for a clean beauty brand. They are listed below, as follows:

Ultralip

Balm Dotcom

Lip Gloss

G Suit

Generation G

1) Ultralip

Ultralip is a luxury lip product from Glossier. It has the rich moisture of a balm and the sheen of a gloss. This versatile color does all the trick, so there's no need to carry extra lip products in the handbag.

It has a balmy formula that gives the lips a smooth color and shine. The key ingredients of these lip products are Meadowfoam, Jojoba, and Watermelon seed oils. Meadowfoam seed oil is rich in fatty acids and antioxidants.

It helps soften the lips and locks in moisture. Watermelon seed oil is packed with vitamins and fatty acids for the conditioning of the lips. Jojoba oil is a high-emollient that helps the lips become soft.

Price: $20 on the brand's official website and Sephora

2) Balm Dotcom

Balm Dotcom is the most loved lip balm by beauty enthusiasts since 2014. It is formulated with antioxidants and natural emollients. This lip balm is vegan and instantly nourishes chapped, dry lips. This lip balm keeps the lips hydrated for longer hours.

The key ingredients are castor jelly and synthetic beeswax. These ingredients help lock in hydration and have vitamin-rich shea butter. The shea butter helps replenish the lips and keeps them moisturized.

Price: $14 on the brand's official website and Sephora.

Read More: 7 best Glossier products to stock up on this winter

3) Lip Gloss

This is a comfortable daily-wear lip gloss with a glossy finish and no sticky texture. The fuzzy doe foot applicator gives the lips an instant shine and delivers a double dose of Vitamin E. It is available in three shades: pink, red, and clear.

The key ingredient in this lip gloss is conditioning jojoba oil. It helps the gloss smoothly glide over the lips.

Price: $16 on the brand's official website and Sephora.

4) G Suit

One can wear this matte liquid lipstick on its own without any lip balm. It has a buttery, matte formula with a semi-matte finish. It has a luxurious formula that feels like the lips are floating and remains comfortable on the lips.

The key ingredients of this liquid lipstick are rose wax, silica, and orchid. These ingredients help the lips feel soft and supple. They help keep the lips conditioned, even though they have a semi-matte texture.

Price: $24 on the brand's official website and Sephora.

5) Generation G

Generation G is a fragrance-free and buildable sheer matte lipstick. This lip product has a perfectly diffused color. This formulation is inspired by the makeup artist's trick of blotting lipstick after application.

It has cool shade names like Malt, Fuzz, Cake, Punch, Zip, Jam, and Crush. These shades are pretty reds, pinks, mauves, and browns. The key ingredients of these lipsticks are blue agave extract, vitamin E, and wax-bound sodium hyaluronate. They help create a silky, smooth feel on the lips with just one swipe.

Price: $20 on the brand's official website and Sephora.

Read More: Glossier Stretch Fluid foundation: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Glossier has carved out a niche for its lip products in the industry. They have redefined standards and simplicity for ease of use. Their lip products are celebrated for their unique formulations and finishes.

The application of each of their lip products is user-friendly and is drenched with beautiful colors. If someone is looking for a clean beauty brand with unique lip products, this brand is the go-to choice for them.