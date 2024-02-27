The market offers a wide array of luxury lip glosses. Brands like Dior, Tom Ford, and Jimmy Choo are known for their high-quality luxury lip glosses. They are known for their superior formulation and long-lasting shine. Luxury lip glosses have high-quality packaging. Their attention to detail adds a touch of glamour to the makeup bag.

Many luxury lip glosses are known for their added benefits, such as moisturizing properties, plumping effect, and anti-aging ingredients. They help contribute to radiant and healthy-looking lips. Their added benefits and luxurious composition help the lip glosses stay longer and are not sticky.

If someone is looking for luxury lip glosses to add to their vanity in 2024, here are 11 best luxury lip glosses to buy in 2024.

11 must-have luxury lip glosses to buy in 2024

The team at SportsKeeda has curated a list of the 11 best luxury lip glosses one can buy in 2024.

Tom Ford Gloss Luxe

Pat Mcgrath Labs Lust Gloss

Jimmy Choo Seduction Lip Gloss

CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ Radiant Lip Gloss

Sensai Total Lip Gloss

Hourglass Unreal High Shine Volumizing Lip Gloss

Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Gloss

SAINT JANE BEAUTY Luxury Lip Shine

CHARLOTTE TILBURY Collagen Lip Bath Gloss

Yves Saint Laurent Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss

1) Tom Ford Gloss Luxe

Tom Ford Gloss Luxe is one of the most lightweight luxury lip glosses. It has an airy texture with sheer to medium coverage. It helps hydrate the lips and gives them a long-lasting shine.

This lip gloss is infused with two oils - avocado and olive. These help moisturize the lips and keep them hydrated for a long time. It is available in 8 shiny lip colors.

Price: $59 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

2) Pat Mcgrath Labs Lust Gloss

This is a luxurious lip gloss that helps deliver a high pigment color. It has the beautiful shine of a glossy lip balm. It helps coat the lips with a non-sticky gel formulation.

It is infused with luxurious oils that give a glass-like shine. It is available in 16 colors and helps provide a long-lasting shine to the lips.

Price: $29 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

3) Jimmy Choo Seduction Lip Gloss

Jimmy Choo Seduction is a luxury lip gloss in 10 ultra-glossy shades. It has a luminous and dazzling finish. This lip gloss is formulated with rich and premium ingredients that help deliver a blend of nourishment to the lips.

This lip gloss effortlessly glides over the lips, leaving them soft and supple. The key ingredients include shea butter and jojoba oil. These help the lips with a smooth and moisturizing application.

Price: $53 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

4) CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ Radiant Lip Gloss

CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ Radiant Lip Gloss (Image via CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ official website)

This is a unique lip gloss that has a long-lasting finish. It is known for its dewy and moisturizing glow. It helps coat the lips in a sheer, vibrant color with a shiny finish. It glides smoothly and concentrates the color at the center of the lips.

It is hydrating and has a non-sticky texture. The key ingredients are hydro wrap complex, argan tree oil, and safflower oil. They help moisturize and reduce dryness as well as roughness.

Price: $38 on the brand's official website and Harrod's online store.

5) Sensai Total Lip Gloss

This luxury lip gloss combines the goodness of Koishimaru silk and a lip care complex. It keeps the lips hydrated and smoothes fine lines. It leaves the lips fresh and silky.

One can wear it as it is for a natural look or over lipstick for a glossy finish. This applies smoothly to the lips and keeps them moisturized all day long.

Price: $51 on the brand's official website and Harrod's online store.

6) Hourglass Unreal High Shine Volumizing Lip Gloss

This luxury lip gloss has an innovative formula infused with powerful active ingredients. It helps the lips instantly hydrate and has long-lasting volume. The lips appear plumper and fuller.

It is available in 20 shades in different shades and finishes. The key ingredients are infused with powerful active ingredients like volulip™ and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients help deliver intense moisture and a long-lasting formula.

Price: $32 on the brand's official website.

7) Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Gloss

This nutrient-rich luxury lip gloss is infused with botanical oils like Kukui nut and coffee seed. This lip gloss helps the lips soften and smooth. It has a non-sticky formula that helps the lip gloss stay longer.

It is available in 12 shades and is known for its moisturizing formula and hydrating properties.

Price: $33 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

8) SAINT JANE BEAUTY Luxury Lip Shine

This luxury lip gloss is infused with 8 clean, antioxidant-rich ingredients. The formula of the lip gloss glides on smoothly and gives a shiny finish to the lips. The ingredients include calming florals like sunflowers, chamomile, and aloe.

This lip gloss is vegan and cruelty-free. These powerful antioxidant-rich ingredients help nourish the lips and leave them feeling renewed.

Price: $28 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

9) CHARLOTTE TILBURY Collagen Lip Bath Gloss

This lip bath gloss is enriched with skincare ingredients that help create plump-looking lips. These ingredients help put moisture back into the lips and give an instant-looking pout.

The key ingredients include marine collagen and coconut oil. It helps moisturize and creates a plumping effect. It helps soften the lips and has peppermint extract that gives the lips a cool, fresh feeling.

Price: $35 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

10) Yves Saint Laurent Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick

This lip gloss stick helps give the lips a super glossy shine. It locks in moisture for more than 12 hours. This lip gloss stick infuses hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and cold-pressed mango oils.

It is also infused with Moroccan pomegranate extract sourced from the YSL Beauty Ourika community gardens. It also includes the nourishing properties of mango oil.

Price: $42 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

11) Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss

This luxury lip gloss is infused with cherry oil and hyaluronic acid. This lip gloss helps smoothen and makes the lips look more prominent. It leaves the lips hydrated for up to 24 hours.

It is available in a range of shiny shades that help give a shimmering finish to the lips. It is moisturizing and long-lasting.

Price: $40 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Investing in luxury lip glosses can help treat the lips with superior and premium ingredients. These luxury lip glosses' elegant packaging and unique formulations can't be missed. These luxury lip glosses can add a touch of glamour and sophistication to the makeup bags of beauty enthusiasts.