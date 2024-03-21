7 Best dermatologist recommended Lip Balms

The dermatologist recommended lip balms are heavily moisturizing and help shield the delicate lip skin. These dermatologist-recommended lip balms have nourishing ingredients like petroleum, beeswax, vitamin E, and shea butter. Moreover, protects the lips against environmental factors and dry weather.

It helps the lips become soft and hydrated, making them the go-to choice for lip care. According to Jeriel Weitz, DO, a board-certified dermatologist with Riverchase Dermatology,

“A surprising number of popular lip balms on the market contain ingredients that can irritate dry, chapped lips, If your lip balm makes your lips tingle, sting, or burn, or if it makes your lips feel drier shortly after you apply it, stop using it."

Here are the seven best dermatologist-recommended lip balms that one can get for dry lips or chapped lips if needed.

7 must-have dermatologist-recommended lip balms

The team at Sportskeeda has curated a list of the top seven dermatologist-recommended lip balms. They are known for their formulations and ingredients.

Aquaphor Lip Protectant + Sunscreen

Vanicream Lip Protectant/Sunscreen

Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm

Raw Elements Lip Rescue SPF 30

Salt & Stone Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30

EltaMD UV Lip Balm Broad-Spectrum SPF 36

SkinCeuticals Antioxidant Lip Repair

1) Aquaphor Lip Protectant + Sunscreen

Aquaphor Lip Protectant + Sunscreen is a dermatologist-recommended lip balm known for its effective formulation. It combines nourishing ingredients with broad-spectrum SPF protection. It offers comprehensive care for the lips.

The formulation is designed to provide long-lasting hydration while shielding the delicate skin of the lips from the harmful effects of the sun. This lip balm contains a blend of emollients, humectants, and occlusives to keep lips moisturized and supple throughout the day.

Price: $4.76 (Aquaphor's official website and Amazon)

2) Vanicream Lip Protectant/Sunscreen

Vanicream Lip Protectant/Sunscreen is a dermatologist-recommended lip balm. It's gentle and hydrating. It is made especially for sensitive lips. Free from fragrances, dyes, and lanolin, it's perfect for those prone to reactions. Its non-greasy texture absorbs fast, leaving lips feeling soft and smooth with no residue.

Vanicream Lip Protectant/Sunscreen is packed with ingredients to keep your lips healthy. It includes petroleum to lock in moisture and dimethicone to soften and smooth the skin. It has zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for SPF 30 protection against the sun. This combination keeps lips hydrated, soft, and shielded from dryness and sun damage.

Price: $5.20 (Vanicream's official website and Amazon)

3) Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Coco Lip Balm

Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Coco Lip Balm is one of dermatologists' recommended lip balms for lip protection. Its formulation combines moisturizing elements with sun protection. This makes it ideal for daily use. The balm is crafted with mineral-based SPF 30 to shield lips from harmful UV rays, reducing the risk of sun damage and premature aging.

The ingredients in Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm include zinc oxide and cocoa butter. It provides both physical sun protection and hydration. It contains coconut oil and vitamin E, nourishing the lips while forming a protective barrier against moisture loss. These dermatologist-approved components work together to keep lips soft, smooth, and safeguarded from the sun's harmful effects.

Price: $3.99 (Sun Bum's official website and Amazon)

4) Raw Elements Lip Rescue SPF 30

These dermatologist-recommended lip balms help protect the lips. This lip balm is formulated with certified all-natural ingredients. This is water resistant and has a broad spectrum of UVA and UVB protection.

It safeguards the lips from the sun's harsh rays. Green tea extract. black tea extract, sunflower oil, cocoa butter, and vitamin E are many more nourishing and moisturizing ingredients.

Price: $5.99 (Raw Elements's official website and Amazon)

5) Salt & Stone Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30

These are natural and hydrating sunscreen dermatologist-recommended lip balms. It leaves the lips feeling soft and protected. It provides a broad spectrum of protection and can be applied easily. It doesn't leave any white residue.

The key ingredients are sweet almond oil, argan oil, and bisabolol. These ingredients make the lips moisturized and nourished.

Price: $10 (Salt & Stone's official website and Amazon)

6) EltaMD UV Lip Balm Broad-Spectrum SPF 36

This is a creamy and long-lasting sunscreen lip balm. This helps moisturize dry and chapped lips. This helps with sun-exposed lips and helps them repair. The compounds and ingredients used help diminish the signs of aging.

The key ingredients are zinc oxide, octinoxate, glycerin, quercetin, and ascorbyl palmitate. These ingredients help condition the lips and keep them moisturized for long.

Price: $17 (EltaMD's official website and Amazon)

7) SkinCeuticals Antioxidant Lip Repair

This lip repair treatment improves environmental damage. This helps in smoothening and refining the lip surface. It is ideal for dry, normal, oily, combination, and sensitive.

The key ingredients are silymarin, vitamin E, hydroxyethyl urea, allantoin, and hyaluronic acid. This has antioxidant properties and helps nourish the lips. It helps improve the moisture levels of the lips.

Price: $46 (SkinCeuticals' official website and Amazon)

These seven dermatologist-recommended lip balms provide options for effective lip care. With moisturizing formulas, sun protection, and gentle ingredients, each balm meets various needs. Whether dealing with dry, chapped lips or aiming to maintain softness, these products are vetted for quality. Using one of these top-rated lip balms daily can keep lips moisturized, protected, and healthy all year.