Aquaphor healing ointment is trending as one of the most popular skin products and is believed to add to the benefits of slugging. Its ointment-like consistency heals and protects skin irritations as well as dry or cracked skin. Its key ingredient is petrolatum but is also enriched with mineral oils and waxes that are safe to apply even on delicate skin and seals in moisture on the surface of the skin.

Those who believe in its benefits consider Aquaphor to be their holy grail. Many people use it as a regular part of their skincare routines including celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Hailey Beiber, and Zendaya.

That's why it's good to explore the best way to use it on one's face and hair along with the benefits of slugging.

How to use Aquaphor for slugging

1) For the face, it's best to start with a cleanser, followed by your other skincare products.

2) You can then mist your face with some water for added moisture and finally apply Aquaphor to seal everything in. The benefits of slugging are at their best as it locks in all your skincare products and enhances their benefits.

It can also be used on the eyelashes and eyebrows and acts as a conditioner. It strengthens them both and makes them look healthier and shinier but it cannot make your eyelashes longer.

The reason that Aquaphor is preferred over other occlusives is that besides its petrolatum content, it contains humectants as well which makes it a partial moisturizer. These humectants are glycerin and panthenol, a derivative of vitamin B5 which actively hydrates the skin.

It has the added advantage of containing lanolin and mineral oil which emollients and act as lightweight sealants. The formula of Aquaphor raises moisture levels by attracting moisture from the air into the skin, which stops dehydration.

Benefits of slugging

It is a safe and inexpensive way to take care of your irritated or dry skin so that it heals. It involves slathering copious amounts of an occlusive ointment like Aquaphor over your moisturizer after you have cleansed your face. The oily top layer seals in moisture so that it can penetrate deep into the layers of the skin while you sleep. It is the ideal way of healing irritated or damaged skin.

eczema or extremely dry skin, slugging can be beneficial in relieving dryness, itchiness and tightness. Aquaphor prevents moisture from evaporating which improves skin barrier function and keeps skin healthy and hydrated. It also serves as a barrier to protect the skin from external aggressors. When your skin barrier is healthy you are less likely to suffer from breakouts, redness and irritation, and even decreased fine lines and wrinkles.

The benefits of slugging cannot be denied but some feel it's not their cup of tea. Sleeping with a greasy face that is sure to rub off on your pillow is not everyone's idea of a skincare routine.

Nevertheless, it has gained popularity among people with even celebrities endorsing its benefits. Aquaphor is considered ideal for this as it is not just occlusive, it also contains humectants and emollients. One thing is for sure, you will have glowing skin and conditioned hair at the end of it.