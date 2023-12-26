Benefits of Maracuja oil for skin, nails, and hair 

With over 344 million views on TikTok, Maracuja oil has created a stir on the internet due to its myriad benefits for the skin, nails, and hair, establishing itself as one of the most underrated natural skincare ingredients.

Extracted from the seeds of the maracuja plant, the oil is a boon for overall health. Maracuja plants are abundantly found in Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay, and the common name for the maracuja is passionfruit.

Passionfruit extracts come from the seedy fruit of the maracuja plant, which has a dark purple shade. Apart from skincare formulations, the plant has made a prominent place in the culinary arena as well.

Multiple skincare brands are coming up with facial oils and other formulations infusing maracuja oil into their products to offer the skincare and haircare benefits of the natural ingredient to beauty enthusiasts.

How to use Maracuja Oil for the skin, hair, and nails explored

How to use Maracuja Oil for the hair:

There are multiple ways of incorporating maracuja oil into one’s haircare regime, such as:

Adding 10-20 drops of the oil to one’s normal shampoo or apply a few drops of the oil to the hair before blow-drying. This reduces dryness on the scalp and adds shine to the hair.

Adding a few drops of the oil to the conditioner or adding it to a hair treatment mask revitalizes damaged hair and reduces an itchy scalp usually caused due to dandruff.

One can also massage the oil, in combination with other essential oils, into the scalp. Additionally, the application of the oil to the ends of the hair prevents frizziness.

Make sure to not overuse the oil, as it can be used only twice or thrice a week. One can either use it as a pre or post-shower treatment with a gap of 30 minutes before taking a headbath or after taking one.

How to use Maracuja oil for skin:

It is advised to incorporate Maracuja oil into skincare formulations for optimal effects. Hence, it is important to look for best-selling formulations that incorporate the oil of maracuja as an essential ingredient.

The Tarte Maracuja Oil ($48) and the Tarte Maracuja C Brighter Eye Treatment ($39) are effective formulations comprising the oil as a prime ingredient paired with nourishing ingredients.

One can also use the oil after the application of active-ingredient serums. However, people with oily skin can find this method to be greasier for the skin type.

How to use Maracuja oil for the nails:

Essentially, this naturally sourced oil can be used as a cuticle oil as it is rich in Vitamins A, C, and E, making it ideal for strengthening the nails. It is a safe ingredient for beauty enthusiasts who don't trust other cuticle oil formulations.

Benefits of Maracuja Oil for the skin and hair explored

Ideal for all skin types due to its non-comedogenic nature, maracuja-infused oil offers the following benefits for the skin:

Reduces sebum production: Maracuja-infused oil has amazing benefits for dry as well as oily skin. When applied to oily skin, the oil reduces sebum production, and when applied to dry skin, it nourishes and moisturizes the skin.

It enhances collagen production: As collagen levels in the skin decline with age, it leads to wrinkles and fine lines, along with sagging skin. Maracuja-infused oil is rich in vitamin C, which is a collagen stimulant. Hence, the application of this oil enhances collagen production.

Protection and anti-aging: Maracuja-infused oil locks in moisture and protects the skin from external stressors. Moreover, it also offers anti-aging benefits as it is loaded with palmitic, oleic, linoleic, and stearic acids which are essential anti-aging fatty acids.

As an essential oil, ideal for increasing nourishment and reducing frizziness of the tresses, maracuja oil benefits hair in the following ways:

Offers scalp supports: Maracuja-infused oil is rich in Vitamins E and F, which soothe dry scalps and enhance scalp health as well. Reducing irritation and dryness, the oil thoroughly cleanses the scalp and offers adequate scalp support.

Hydrating conditioning agent: The oil consists of vitamins A, E, and F, which are hydrating agents for dry hair types. Using the oil regularly results in smoother and softer hair. Additionally, it is lightweight and non-greasy and can be used as a frizz-reduction serum as well.

Maracuja-infused oil is an inexpensive, natural elixir for the skin, hair, and nails that beauty enthusiasts must try in addition to and in collaboration with their existing skin and haircare regimes.