5 Best Nivea lip care products to avail in 2024

Nivea lip care products are a favorite of many, as they lock in moisture to keep lips hydrated and healthy. They also give a subtle hint of shimmer, tint or high pigment color. Nivea has handled skincare for over one hundred years and understands the fact that lips are just as susceptible to weather changes as the rest of the body.

Further, Nivea lip care products have no mineral oil and instead contain different types of oils that are nourishing, such as shea butter, jojoba oil, and avocado oil. These items possess an innovative formula that immediately moisturizes the lips and shields them from dryness. These products make the lips feel tender, smooth, and silky.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion.

5 Best Nivea lip care products for supple lips

We have curated a list of Nivea lip care products that prevent lips from getting dry and chapped. Instead, they will ensure your lips feel soft and supple almost instantly after use.

Nivea SPF 30 sun protect lip balm

Nivea 2-in-1 aloe vera caring lip scrub

Nivea caring lip oil clear glow

Nivea overnight care lip balm

Nivea 2-in-1 lip balm and scrub

1) Nivea SPF 30 sun protect lip balm

Nivea SPF 30 Sun Protect (Image via Nivea)

Unlike many other lip care products that do not moisturize the lips throughout the day and provide only moderate sun protection, this Nivea lip care product with SPF 30 offers deep hydration and a long-lasting effect that protects the lips from the scorching sun.

The lip balm formula is made from high-grade natural components such as shea butter and oils that prevent and reverse dryness of lips, keeping them moisturized for 24 hours. It immediately melts on the lips after application without feeling sticky. Being free of mineral oils, it is perfect for daily use.

Available at Amazon: $9.99

2) Nivea 2-in-1 aloe vera caring lip scrub

Nivea Caring Scrub (Image via Nivea)

This product is infused with vitamin E and organic aloe vera, which exfoliate and hydrate the lips. It is suitable for all skin types and offers intensive care for the lips, while also supporting the protective barrier. Its unique formula contains exfoliating particles from naturally-derived grains of corn starch, which dissolve after rubbing the lips together so there’s no need to wipe off the scrub particles.

The gentle exfoliating particles do not irritate the sensitive skin of the lips nor do they leave a sticky feeling. They form a fine film of protection while deeply moisturizing the lips. It’s suitable for daily use and can be applied as a primer before applying lipstick.

Available at Walmart: $4.60

3) Nivea caring lip oil clear glow

Nivea caring lip oil (Image via Nivea)

Nivea lip oil clear glow gives lips a glossy finish with instant moisturization. Its non-sticky and vegan formula makes the lips look fuller and plumper.

This Nivea lip care product is infused with natural oils like sweet cherry seed oil, luffa cylindrica seed oil, and bio jojoba oil. Together, they promote cell regeneration and moisturize the lips so that there is no dryness or chapping. This transparent lip oil helps to lock in moisture on the lips and has a long-lasting effect.

Available at Walmart: $3.57

4) Nivea overnight care lip balm

Nivea Overnight Care (Image via Nivea)

This Nivea lip care product is formulated with ethically sourced shea butter and lavender essential oil and soothes and repairs lips as one sleeps. It provides deep care and hydration and has the fragrance of lavender that lasts for up to eight hours. This lip care product saves the natural moisture barrier of the skin and is characterized by being 100% climate-neutral and an ecologically sound product.

This clinically approved product is also unisex and can be used on any type of skin. The application is simple, as one has to just rub it on the lips and sleep to get soft lips in the morning.

Available at Walmart: $7.58

5) Nivea 2-in-1 lip balm and scrub

Nivea 2-in-1 Lip Balm and Scrub (Image via Nivea)

This Nivea lip care product makes having soft and supple lips super easy. Enriched with the goodness of vitamin E and rosehip oil, lips stay moisturized with this product, and you will not have to worry about chapped or bleeding lips.

Further, it contains plant-derived particles that exfoliate and dissolve after rubbing the lips together. There is no need to wipe off the scrub particles, and this product is ideal for daily use. This scrub on a stick can also be used as a primer before applying lipstick.

Available on the official website: $3.99

Nivea lip care products pamper lips with moisturizing care, keepino keepg them hydrated and soft and remedying dry, bleeding or raw lips. The lip balms are made with ethically sourced ingredients, which offer a slight shimmer to the lips. They glide smoothly and evenly on the lips, melting into them instantly to keep them soft and moisturized for 24 hours.

We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments below!