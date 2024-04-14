What is Jack Grealish's grooming routine?

Jack Grealish is one of the most renowned English footballers. As an attacking player or winger, he is known for playing fast and loose. Along with his amazing soccer skills, the way Jack Grealish styles his hair has also gained a lot of attention from his fans.

During an interview with UK digital news brand Joe Media on June 26, 2021, Grealish shared the secrets of his hair care routine. Let's explore how well the soccer star takes care of his hair, making him a style icon among both football fans as well as fashion enthusiasts.

Jack Grealish’s detailed grooming routine

Here is a breakdown of Jack Grealish's daily hair care and styling regimen that keeps him camera-ready.

Application of Moroccan Oil

Post-shower, Jack Grealish applies Moroccan oil while his hair is still damp. This product is important for giving hair a healthy shine and getting rid of frizz. Moroccan oil also helps protect hair from the heat of the hair dryer.

In a conversation with Joe Media, Grealish mentioned:

“Obviously when I get out of the shower it’s [hair] still a bit wet, so I dry it. Then I put Moroccan oil in it."

While reenacting the action of blow drying, he added:

"Whack the hairdryer out, get the hairbrush… Obviously in the mirror, doing my trim and that."

Shampoo and Conditioner Use

While the specific brands remain undisclosed, Jack Grealish opts for premium shampoo and conditioner to keep his hair clean and nourished. He emphasizes the importance of leaving the conditioner on for a few minutes to maximize its effects, enhancing the softness and manageability of his hair.

Grealish told the same media outlet:

“Leave [the conditioner] in for a couple of minutes, get the shower gel on and at the end wash it out."

Hair Drying and Styling with Wax

After drying, Jack applies a hair-bonding wax that provides structure and keeps his style intact. This step is crucial for achieving the textured, yet controlled look that he is famous for. He further stated in the interview:

“When I’ve dried it with the hairdryer, the Moroccan oil is still in there a bit, then I put hair bond in it, like a wax, to style it."

Final Touch with Hairspray

To ensure his hairstyle stays perfect throughout the day, Jack finishes his routine with a blast of 'Got2B' yellow hairspray.

He concluded the interview with Joe Media by saying:

“And then I use hairspray, yellow ‘got2B’, at the end. Just to hold it."

For a final touch-up, Jack Grealish often sports an Alice band. This serves both functional and aesthetic purposes - it complements his overall look and keeps his hair in place during intense matches and public appearances.

Jack Grealish's grooming routine reflects his personal style and the demands of being in the public spotlight. He makes sure to keep his look fresh and cool, both on and off the field.