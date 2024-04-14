How does Vashti Cunningham take care of herself?

Vashti Cunningham is a well-known high jumper from America. Her commitment to self-care and wellness is equally inspiring just as much as her incredible abilities on the track. Apart from being in the limelight as an athlete, she prefers taking care of her skin by following a consistent routine.

Cunningham's beauty regime is part of her overall self-care. This displays her commitment to the upkeep of her mental, physical, and emotional health. It encourages her to love and care for herself, and to attain her objectives on and off the track as she prepares to soar.

Exploring Vashti Cunningham's beauty and self-care routine

In a 2021 interview with IPSY, Vashti Cunningham shared that she uses eyeliners, vitamin E oil, and sunscreen as part of her beauty routine. Talking about being in the public eye, she stated:

“Being televised definitely makes my inner makeup artist come out.”

Natural glam, dramatic black eyeliner, and crystal embellishments are just a few of Vashti's signature makeup looks. About her eye makeup preference, she told the same media outlet:

“I love to do different eye looks and try anything to separate me from the competition.”

As seen in many of her public appearances, the high jumper also has a wide range of hairstyles, from long box braids to pinning back her naturally flowing hair.

Natural hydration

Cunningham believes that keeping oneself hydrated is necessary for smooth, glowing skin. During a 2017 interview with Well+Good Magazine, the athlete shared that she drinks a lot of water to keep the pores clean for a lovely complexion. It keeps her system free from toxins and makes her glow throughout the year.

Lip care

During a conversation with E!News in 2021, Vashti said that she is very specific about her lip care. Whenever there is a match, she prefers buying "ten tubes of Chapstick at a time." In case she loses one, there will be a new one ready. Another must-have for her skin-softening is vitamin E oil.

Vashti Cunningham's beauty routine does more than just make her look good. It also helps her get in the right frame of mind as she prepares for competition, so she feels assured and ready to face any task.

About her preparation for big events and meetings, Vashti told IPSY that she finds it quite "therapeutic."

“Before a meet, I’ll wake up, read my bible, and listen to worship music. Then I do my skincare routine, my makeup, my hair, and add accessories. I love to jump in jewelry,” added Cunningham.

Vashti Cunningham encourages others to take care of their bodies and minds and to love their inner beauty.