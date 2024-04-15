7 Premier brand endorsements done by footballers

Soccer and premier brand endorsements are interconnected. These partnerships are exceptionally lucrative and extend the brand’s visibility, utilizing the athletes’ global influence and widespread popularity.

Whether these endorsements are with sneaker brands like Adidas, Puma, or Nike, these partnerships have been mutually beneficial.

From Mohamed Salah's prolific deal with Adidas to Neymar's deal with Puma, these sports endorsements tap into the emotional connections that fans have with their favorite athletes, creating powerful brand loyalty and recognition.

Premier brand endorsements by top footballers

Here are seven significant premier brand endorsements presenting lucrative partnerships between leading footballers and renowned brands.

1) Mohamed Salah's prolific deal with Adidas

The first on the list of premier brand endorsements is Mohamed Salah's contract with Adidas, as stated by the official website.

This endorsement was valued at £2.5 million annually, reported by Mirror. This partnership not only involves his favored Adidas X18 boots but extends to other products, enhancing his role as a versatile ambassador for the luxury brand.

2) Paul Pogba's long-term Adidas engagement

Paul Pogba has secured a 10-year deal worth £31 million with Adidas, translating to £3.1 million per year, as mentioned by Mirror. This deal presents his status as a key ambassador for the premier brand, involving him in various commercials and advertising campaigns, particularly for the Adidas Predator boots.

3) Mario Balotelli's lucrative switch to Puma

Another premier brand endorsement on this list includes Mario Balotelli's lucrative switch to Puma. Initially linked with Nike, Mario Balotelli transitioned to Puma on a deal worth £5 million per year, amounting to £50 million over ten years, as stated by the official site of Puma.

This partnership was established at the height of his career. This endorsement makes him a prominent face for Puma, with the Ultra 1.1 edition boots as his choice, reflecting the brand's preference to align with high-profile athletes.

4) Kylian Mbappe x Nike contract

Kylian Mbappe won a fierce battle with Adidas to obtain his sponsorship with Nike, which brings approximately £14 million a year, as mentioned by Forbes. His ten-year pledge, worth £140 million, is evidence of his prominence in both the football world and the luxury brand industry. His go-to footwear is the Nike Mercurial Superfly VII Elite MDS 003 boots.

5) Cristiano Ronaldo's Lifetime Nike Agreement

Cristiano Ronaldo's extraordinary deal with Nike, a lifetime contract valued at $1 billion, as stated by Forbes. Earning £15 million per year, he has donned over 90 types of Nike boots, with the Mercurial Superfly VII Elite CR100 edition currently being his favorite.

6) Lionel Messi's extensive Adidas relationship

Lionel Messi enjoys a lifetime deal with Adidas, as stated by Forbes. Messi also receives £18 million annually under a lifetime deal worth £1 billion. This arrangement includes a unique sub-brand of Adidas boots.

Messi's personalized Adidas X Speedflow and Nemeziz Messi 19.1 'Copa' editions symbolize the deep integration between the player and the luxury brand.

7) Neymar's record-breaking Puma deal

Neymar leads with the most expensive premier brand endorsement in soccer history through his Puma deal, as stated by Forbes.

From the deal, Neymar will receive £23 million per year, as mentioned by Mirror. This agreement showcases his unparalleled marketability and the luxury brand's commitment to associating with top-tier sports talent, with the Jogo Prismatico Mercurial Vapor 13 Boots as his favored choice.

These seven premier brand endorsements reflect how deeply luxury brands are connected with professional football. Following their association with renowned footballers, luxury brands reach out to a vast audience, improving their market reach and enhancing brand prestige through the glamorous lens of professional sports.

These luxury brand endorsements extend beyond mere advertisements, becoming integral to the branding strategies that define both the athletes and the companies they represent.

