7 Lionel Messi tattoos and their meanings explored

The tattoos of football great, Lionel Messi, have grown in fame alongside the legend himself. While Messi is unmatched in his performance, he is more than simply a trophy hunter. He conveys the anecdotes of his family, personal milestones, beliefs, and passions through his body art.

Messi's tattoos draw attention from global fans who are curious about the stories engraved on his skin. Let's explore the meanings of his tattoos in this article.

A detailed look into the stories behind Lionel Messi's tattoos

Here are seven of Messi's tattoos that reflect the journey of the Argentine soccer star, Lionel Messi:

1) Mother’s Portrait: Tribute to maternal love

According to the official website of The Messi Store, Messi's very first tattoo was a portrait of his mother, Celia. This tattoo on his left back represents the profound influence and selfless support that his mother has had on him all these years.

2) Handprints of his firstborn: Symbol of Paternal Joy

Firstborns are always special and Messi makes it more remarkable with this tattoo dedicated to his son, Thiago. On his left calf, Messi carries the handprints of his first child. The day Thiago was born marked a new chapter in Messi's life, and he chose to immortalize that moment with this tattoo.

3) Antonella

The Messi Store states that the tattoo on Messi's right arm represents his wife Antonella's eye. Having known each other since childhood and building a life together, this tattoo reportedly signifies the deep connection and mutual respect they share. The couple also has matching 'crown' tattoos on their right arms.

4) Lotus: A symbol of growth

The lily blossom that adorns Messi's right arm provides an insight into his convictions and upbringing. Although open to interpretation, this Lionel Messi tattoo reportedly depicts Messi's growth from modest beginnings to international prominence. Messi's tattoo artist, Roberto Lopez told The Irish Sun in 2023:

"The lotus symbolizes that talent can grow anywhere even with forces stopping it."

5) Jesus Christ: Faith and Devotion

On his right arm, Messi has a tattoo of Jesus Christ with a crown of thorns. Reportedly, this tattoo conveys his spiritual convictions and the solace and direction he derives from his faith, particularly during challenging times. In 2022, Messi told TYC Sports after the triumph in Qatar:

"I just said that God was going to give it to me. I was sure I had a feeling that this was the moment."

6) Football: Symbolizing the passion for the game

As a sign of his devotion to the sport, Messi wears a football tattoo on his left leg. This tattoo celebrates Lionel Messi's journey from being a little kid in Argentina who dreamt of being a professional football player to becoming a legend today.

7) Thiago: A symbol of father's promise

Messi inked his son's name, Thiago, adjacent to his previous handprint tattoo. The inclusion of Thiago's name underlines the special bond between father and son. Thiago was born on November 2, 2012 and Lionel Messi wrote in a Facebook post:

'Today I am the happiest man in the world, my son was born and thanks to God for this gift! Thanks to my family for the support! A hug to everyone.'

The tattoos on Lionel Messi's body are much more than mere decorations; they are a visual diary of his life, love, and beliefs. Through these tattoos, Messi offers a glimpse into the values and people that matter most to him.