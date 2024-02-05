How do dermal piercings work? Everything to know about the trend

One of the most innovative and personalized forms of contemporary body modification is the dermal piercing – also known as a micro dermal piercing, or single-point piercing – where a small piece of jewelry is embedded into the surface of the skin.

Unlike other types of piercing where a needle is passed through a singular entry and exit point on the body, dermals don’t intrinsically have an entry and exit – the jewelry is essentially a single dovetailing element that ‘comes out’ of the surface of the skin.

Understanding how these piercings can be installed properly, how the piercings heal, and how a professional piercer creates them are all issues that require a closer look. As a style of body modification, dermals offer an individual a unique and discrete way to decorate much of their body, wherever choices of the placement of jewelry are possible.

Navigating the financial landscape: Understanding the costs associated with dermal piercings

The price of dermal piercings varies significantly, generally starting at about $40 and going up to $100. The costs of the jewelry are excluded from this estimation. The varying cost of procedures is based on the geographic location of the piercing studio, the experience of the piercing artist, and the complexity of the placement of the selected piercing.

Prices may tend at the higher end of the scale in bigger cities or places with a higher cost of living. Having this piercing is a long-term commitment and there is no point in having a risky procedure done by a piercer without skills and appropriate hygiene.

Hence having a procedure done by a professional and reputable piercer is important and skilled artists tend to charge higher fees. The quality of the jewelry chosen for the piercing may also influence costs. An individual has to do their research on prices and consult reputable piercing studios.

Although there are many online platforms advertising discounts for piercings, one should visit the artists they intend to get a piercing from and request clear details about the price structure, including what additional fees might apply.

Understanding the pain level of dermal piercings

The pain from a dermal piercing will vary from person to person, depending on the individual’s pain threshold and the location of the piercing. The most common way to describe the pain from this type of piercing is a quick pinching sensation or a pressure-like sensation.

The needle that is inserted under the top layer of skin to create the anchor for the jewelry might feel more painful than the typical piercing, due to the jewelry being anchored in a pocket created in the dermis (the middle and thick layer of the skin).

This pain is as quick and short-lived as the pinch or pressure sensation one feels before the anchoring even takes place.

The healing process following might feel sore for a day or two after the piercing has taken place, but it is much more comfortable than one might think the piercing process would feel. When proper aftercare is followed, cleansing and avoiding unnecessary movement to or pressure in/on the pierced area, much of the discomfort will also be alleviated and healing processes will calm.

The pain that results from this piercing is not likely to feel as severe as you might think.