Philtrum piercings: Price, pain, aftercare, and other details explored

A philtrum piercing is a very different and trendy form of facial body modification that involves piercing the philtrum, which is the groove located between the upper lip and the nose. Also known as a medusa piercing, this style has gained popularity for its unique placement and aesthetic appeal.

This piercing typically features a small piece of jewelry, such as a stud or a captive bead ring, positioned in the center of the philtrum. Just like with any piercing, proper care, hygiene, and professional guidance are essential to ensure a safe and successful experience.

Pricing for philtrum piercing: Factors to consider

The cost of this piercing typically falls within the range of $40 to $80, although prices may vary depending on various factors. One significant determinant is the location and reputation of the piercing studio or professional. Urban areas or studios with experienced piercers might charge higher prices than those in smaller towns.

Further, the type and quality of jewelry chosen for the piercing also contribute to the overall cost. Opting for high-quality materials, such as titanium or gold, may incur additional expenses, compared to standard options. Additionally, some studios include the price of the initial jewelry in the overall cost, while others may charge it separately.

It's crucial to consider the expertise of the piercer, the hygiene practices of the studio, and the quality of the jewelry when assessing the cost of a philtrum piercing. Those interested in this accessory should always prioritize safety and professionalism over lower prices to ensure a positive philtrum piercing experience.

Managing pain and embarking on your philtrum piercing healing journey

Opting for this process would mean some discomfort during the piercing procedure, but it will pass quickly because the lips and the area surrounding them have more nerve endings than other body parts. The piercer will perform a single, fluid puncture on the philtrum, so there won't be any pain during the squeeze. Instead, one might experience the usual throbbing that comes with any piercing.

Just like with other piercings, all that is needed to keep the healing philtrum piercing clean is cleaning it two or three times a day with a saline solution recommended by the piercer. Be sure to select an aftercare solution that is made up of just salt and water.

Certain aftercare remedies for piercings include ingredients such as tea tree oil, which are meant to promote healing, but instead prevent it. In addition to cleaning your philtrum piercing, there are a few other things one should be aware of to ensure the safety of the piercing until it heals completely.

It is crucial to pay attention to any swelling. After piercing, the philtrum piercing typically swells throughout the first several days. Thus, one should be cautious with the jewelry as it expands. Bathing should be avoided, and while taking a shower, every effort must be made to keep the piercing out of the water. Using a paper towel to gently dab the piercing or a hair dryer on the cool setting to air dry will go a long way.

Practice caution while performing regular tasks

Further, one should remember to keep the piercing free of makeup. It is easy for makeup to get trapped in the healing piercing, leading to discomfort, pustules, and infections. Makeup and other facial treatments should not be used around the piercing site while it heals.

When brushing teeth, one must use caution. While oral cleanliness is crucial for the healing of any lip piercing, it also needs specific attention. It is therefore advisable to brush your teeth after every meal, but take special care not to pull at the jewelry around your piercing.