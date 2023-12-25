What is septum piercing? Price, downtime, and everything you need to know about the nose piercing trend

Septum piercings have recently garnered a lot of attention and popularity, especially among the youth. These piercings have an impactful appearance and are a fresh take on nose piercings, compared to the usual ones. Moreover, these piercings have been popular since warrior cultures and showcase a fierce look, beautifying a person's features.

Ear and nose piercings are always in fashion, and septum piercings have secured their place among some of the most favorite piercing options globally. It is a rather unique placement to get pierced, as the septum is a thin cartilage wall that separates the nostrils.

Many are apprehensive regarding the level of pain and downtime of this piercing. However, it is important to know that septum piercings only go through the soft tissue below the cartilage and not the actual cartilage.

Pain level, healing time, aftercare, and other essential details about septum piercing

Celebrities like Noah Cyrus, Bella Thorne, and Willow Smith have sported the septum piercing and can serve as an inspiration for getting one. The first doubt that comes to one’s mind when opting for a piercing on the septum is whether it hurts and how much it hurts.

Like every piercing, even this comes with momentary pain of the sharp kind when the needle strikes. One can experience a ticking yet painful sensation with tear-filled eyes during the procedure. However, these piercings are claimed as “not very painful” by people who have gotten them.

The materials used for this piercing are usually titanium, stainless steel, or niobium, owing to chances of being less reactive with the skin, resulting in lower chances of infection.

What is the approximate healing time for a septum piercing?

Like most piercings, the healing time for a septum piercing varies from individual to individual. However, an approximate healing timeline for the same is between four to six months. The factors on which the piercing heals include natural immunity and lifestyle choices of an individual.

It is important to give the piercing enough time to heal and to wait before changing the jewellery. Taking the wrong decision by changing the septum jewellery before healing time can hurt the scar tissue and delay the healing journey of the piercing.

One can change the jewellery once the initial post-piercing swelling has subsided, and this can be done by a professional piercer themselves, as it is a safer choice.

How much does a septum piercing cost?

The cost of such piercings depends on the place one is getting it from as well as the jewellery they are opting for. Hence, the price range approximately for piercing the septum is between $40 to $90.

What are the tips for aftercare of a septum piercing?

The first step in healing and the aftercare of such piercings is to avoid using any skincare formulations in the pierced area. Additionally, it is important to clean the piercing once to twice a day using saline soak. However, make sure to not overclean it as it might lead to skin irritation.

Some of the tips for proper aftercare of such piercings are to avoid touching them unless getting cleaned, touching the piercing without washing hands, indulging in activities like swimming in pools, lakes, and hot tubs, and any kind of friction around that area.

These piercings make for very stylish permanent accessories, and taking proper care of a piercing in the septum area ensures faster healing. When washing the face, gently pat the piercing with a paper towel to avoid friction.