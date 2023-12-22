What is a lip flip? Benefits, risks, side effects and other details explored 

Ever heard of minimal Botox treatments? The trending lip flip is a lip treatment that uses a small amount of Botox at the corner areas of the mouth and the cupid’s bow, revealing an outward lip structure. This makes the upper lip plump and more visible in the case of thin lips.

Also termed as a non-surgical method of lip plumping, lip fip creates the appearance of a bigger lip as it relaxes the muscles above the lip resulting in a slightly upward flipped lip appearance. The procedure is only to make the lips look fuller and prominent and doesn’t alter the original size of the lips.

Lip flips are ideal for people with more gum exposure and thin lips. This treatment results in an elevated, upper lip leading to a proper smile without gum exposure.

Lip flips are more affordable than fillers: Benefits, risks, and side effects of the lip treatment explored

Lip flip entails injecting a type of AbobotulinumtoxinA like Dysport or Botox which relaxes the orbicularis oris muscle of the lips and alters its shape. The treatment allows the top lip to flip outwards and relax.

Some of the benefits of lip flips include:

1) Non-dramatic definition of the upper lip: Lip flips are minimal as compared to lip fillers hence the results aren’t as dramatic. The main benefit that this treatment imparts is a subtle enhancement of the upper lip that creates an aesthetic plump look on the edge of the lips as well.

2) Helps one smile confidently: This botox treatment is perfect for people wanting to treat their gummy smiles as it relaxes the lips’ elevator muscles resulting in a less gummy smile. It also removes the tight lip look and allows for the upper and lower lips to show.

3) Affordable compared to lip filler: Lip fillers cost somewhere between $500 to $1000 and lip flips on the other hand cost less than $100 even though they require 4-6 units of Botox per sitting.

Additionally, one of the benefits of this treatment is that it allows one to resume their normal regime without any downtime.

Moving to the side effects and risks of this minimally evasive lip-plumping treatment;

The flip is a temporary treatment that lasts only up to 3-4 months and is irreversible, unlike lip fillers that can be reversed. Additionally, it can be an unnerving experience for people with a phobia of needles.

Moreover, this treatment entails the same side effects as that of general Botox. These side effects include:

Fever and headache

Itching, dizziness and dry mouth

Difficulty in breathing and swallowing

The most common side effect is temporary difficulty in puckering the lips especially when drinking something. Going through the pros and cons of this treatment is important for people who indulge in activities like speaking and singing on a professional basis.

What are the differences between lip flips and lip fillers?

Lip flips make the lips appear fuller but don’t alter the size of the lips or add volume to it. Hence, it is deemed to be a subtle treatment as opposed to lip fillers while adding volume to the lips and smoothens the lines on the lips as well.

These treatments differ in longevity too. Lip fillers can last up to one year while the newly viral treatment lasts only up to 3-4 months.

Additionally, the flip is a minimally invasive and fast procedure while fillers are a tad bit extensive.

With over 412 million views on TikTok, this lip treatment makes the waves with a temporary effect, allowing individuals to witness the effect a long-term lip procedure can have on the lips.