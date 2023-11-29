How to get rid of beauty marks? Here's everything you need to know

Beauty marks, often mistaken for moles, are actually distinct in nature. These marks are hyperpigmented patches of skin that have a rougher texture compared to the smooth surface of moles. Commonly found on the face, shoulders, back, and arms, these marks add unique character to an individual's appearance. However, several effective methods are available for those looking to reduce or remove them.

From simple makeup cover-ups to more permanent solutions, the options vary based on preference and skin sensitivity. Here are some of the effective remedies to diminish or eliminate beauty marks, along with the 'how-to-use' steps.

Home Remedies for Removing Beauty Marks

1) Lemon for lightening

Enriched with vitamin C, lemon may help lighten these marks. For sensitive skin, it is better to dilute with rose water or regular distilled water.

The steps are simple to follow:

Mix equal parts lemon juice and water.

Dab it with a cotton ball.

Wait for 20 minutes, and then rinse off.

Repeat every alternate day for the best results.

2) Aloe Vera: The Skin Healer

Aloe vera, containing vitamins A, B, C, E, and beta-carotene, offers depigmentation and anti-aging benefits.

Applying fresh Aloe Vera gel to the beauty marks may work. To use this gel:

Apply fresh aloe vera gel

Secure with medical tape if necessary.

Remove after 3-4 hours.

Repeat twice daily until the marks fade.

3) Garlic Paste Application

Garlic paste may turn out to be a savior. It may cause irritation in people with sensitive skin. So, first, try a patch test.

The steps are simple to follow:

Create a garlic paste from 2-3 cloves.

Apply the paste carefully.

Cover it with a bandage.

Protect the surrounding skin with petroleum jelly.

Leave for 3-4 hours and repeat twice a day.

4) Apple Cider Vinegar: Acidic Treatment

Apple cider vinegar, containing alpha-hydroxy acid, helps remove dark spots, including beauty marks. For sensitive skin, use diluted or alternate with fresh apple or pineapple juice.

To use this:

Take a cotton ball and soak in apple cider vinegar.

Dab the affected area and cover it with a bandage.

Leave overnight.

Repeat daily, but not more than once a day.

5) Buttermilk: Gentle Exfoliation

Buttermilk, with alpha-hydroxyl acid, helps in exfoliating and lightening dark spots. For application:

Apply buttermilk directly with a cotton ball.

Leave for 20 minutes and rinse.

Use daily for best results.

6) Onion Juice: Natural Skin Toner

Onion juice, despite its strong smell, is effective in evening out skin tone and eliminating marks. For application:

Extract fresh onion juice.

Apply it to the marks daily.

For enhanced effects, mix with garlic juice or honey.

For those seeking more immediate results, laser treatment offers a quick solution. It's painless but can be costly and may require multiple sessions. Post-treatment, the skin becomes sensitive, necessitating regular sunscreen use or limited sun exposure.

Beauty marks can be treated using a variety of approaches, including natural home remedies and professional treatments like laser therapy. Regular application of these remedies can show significant improvements.

However, it's crucial to choose the method that best suits your skin type and sensitivity. Whether opting for lemon juice, aloe vera, or a professional treatment, patience and consistency are key to achieving desired results.