How many companies does Stephen Curry own?

With titles like NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in 2022, Best Male Athlete ESPY Award in 2015, and many more, Stephen Curry is one of the best and most popular players in the NBA.

Stephen Curry's net worth is estimated at approximately $200 million in 2024. While Curry has signed a four-year $215,353,664 contract with the Golden State Warriors, that is not his only source of income, as he also has several business ventures.

As per Investopedia and Billionaires Africa, Curry is a major stakeholder in six companies.

Stephen Curry's business ventures: Oxigen, Gentleman's Cut, and more

1) SC30

SC30 manages the basketball player’s charities, businesses, and events. The company’s website mentions a message from Curry, stating:

“The game of basketball has taught me many lessons, none more valuable than that of Trust, Commitment and Care. TCC are the principles that my college coach at Davidson, Bob McKillop, instilled in my teammates and me."

2) Gentleman's Cut

In 2023, Curry launched his own bourbon line called Gentleman’s Cut which is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. In addition to whiskey, the brand also sells a tumbler set and hoodie. Stephen Curry’s message on the bourbon brand’s website mentions:

“Celebrations take on many different forms, from intimate gatherings to major milestones, and at the center of each memorable moment is a spirit rooted in history and tradition”

3) Unanimous Media

Unanimous Media is Curry’s production company which aims to create, develop, and distribute content focusing on sports, family, and faith for all. Unanimous Media has projects like Underrated, which is an Apple TV+ feature documentary on Curry’s basketball journey in addition to which the production house has collaborated with NBCUniversal, Audible, and Comcast.

4) Curry Brand

Curry Brand is a partnership between Curry and Under Armour- an American sportswear company. Curry Brand’s mission is to ensure equal access to sports for all children by offering solutions that impact youth sports in under-resourced community backgrounds.

5) Tonal

In 2020, Stephen Curry joined investors who raised $110 million for Tonal's investment round in addition to investments from Amazon's Alexa Fund. As per Fox Business, in a statement supporting his investment in the home fitness brand, Curry commented:

"I've had a Tonal for almost two years. While in quarantine during COVID, I have relied heavily on it to maintain my strength training and believe it is revolutionizing how people will work out now and in the future."

6) Oxigen

As per a press release by Business Wire in 2020, Stephen Curry was announced as the new owner and brand advisor of Oxigen- a brand known for pH-balanced water infused with oxygen.

Commenting on his decision to join Oxigen as a brand owner, Curry stated:

"OXIGEN offers the best in product and the best option in sustainability for our planet. I couldn’t be more excited to join the team as an owner, and to contribute in this next stage of hyper-growth.”

Additionally, Stephen Curry has also invested in an online travel booking site called SnapTravel and an esports organization called TSM.

Apart from the above-mentioned companies, Curry has a foundation called Eat.Learn.Play with his wife Ayesha Curry.

The foundation offers literacy, resources, and healthy food to kids in Oakland. It is also focused on remodeling schoolyards in Oakland in addition to ensuring children in elementary and middle school are given good opportunities in sports.

