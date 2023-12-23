How to strengthen nails naturally at home? 8 ways explored

Nails that are aesthetically pleasing and healthy speak of good health. If you want the same, it is always better to strengthen nails naturally. Achieving the perfect nails is a challenge many face. But it's certainly not unattainable. With the right approach, you can preserve nail strength and make it look beautiful within your budget.

Nails often mirror overall health. Weak, brittle, or split nails might hint at deeper health issues, ranging from liver to kidney disorders or even psoriasis.

When planning to strengthen nails naturally at home, one must start by nurturing the nails. Using commercial products may not suit all and perform poorly, especially when paired with poor nutrition and unhealthy lifestyles.

This guide will delve into eight natural methods to strengthen nails naturally at home, using ingredients that are readily available and easy to use. Each method is presented with a step-by-step guide and benefits, ensuring you can easily integrate them into your daily routine.

8 ways to strengthen nails naturally at home

1) Lemon Juice: Citrus power for your nails

Rich in Vitamin C, lemon juice not only stimulates nail growth but also keeps them clean and free from bacteria. Take a fresh lemon wedge. Gently rub it over your fingernails and toenails for 5 minutes. Rinse with warm water.

2) The Magic of Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has been known for skin care and hair care commonly. But it's also great for strengthening nails.

Being abundant in Vitamin E and antioxidants, coconut nail enhances nail growth and imparts strength. Warm a small amount of coconut oil. Massage it into your fingernails nightly before sleep.

3) Orange Juice: A collagen boost

It may sound a bit strange, but orange juice can actually increase collagen production and also help improve nail vitality while protecting against infections. Take freshly squeezed orange juice into a bowl. Soak your nails for about some time and clean them with warm water.

4) Olive Oil to strengthen your nails

If brittle nails bother you, here is the solution. Olive oil goes deep into the nails, heals dryness, and promotes blood circulation for growth. Also, it is easy to use. Take some virgin olive oil and warm it. Massage into the nails and cuticles for 5 minutes. To keep the nails nourished, wear gloves and leave them overnight.

5) Reduce Gel and Acrylic Use

Minimize the frequency of applying gel or acrylic nails to strengthen nails naturally. Once stopped, this will prevent deterioration of nail quality and promote natural nail strength.

6) Biotin: Your one-stop solution

When it comes to skin health, biotin is always a savior. Try to include biotin-rich foods like bananas and avocados in your diet. Intake of Biotin as prescribed can significantly enhance nail and hair growth.

7) Green Leafy Vegetables: The Vitamin Boost

Be it for skin care or hair care, a healthy diet is key to everything. So, it is always great to add a portion of leafy greens, especially spinach, into your daily diet to strengthen your nails naturally. Rich in folic acid, these vegetables can strengthen your nails and enhance their look and feel.

8) Egg Shells for Extra Calcium

Wondering how eggshells can help strengthen nails? Well, it's true. One can strengthen nails naturally with eggshells. The calcium in eggshells makes your nails stronger. So, how can you use it? Clean and grind eggshells to make a paste. Apply it to your nails, and then clean after it dries.

To strengthen nails naturally, all-natural ingredients like coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, vitamin E oil, and tea tree oil are there. From adding essential nutrients to protecting your nails from sun exposure, harsh chemicals, or getting broken, these natural products have no alternatives.

A balanced nail care routine that includes these practices ensures stronger, healthier nails, enhancing both your appearance and overall well-being. Regular use of these methods can transform your nails, making them the envy of many.