How to use body sprays effectively so that they last longer is something that has always been on the minds of those using them. Everyone loves a good fragrance, and people’s choices may differ in whether they like a more citrusy, spicy, or musky scent. But one thing that they all have in common is that they would like a fragrance that lasts.

Body sprays differ from perfumes and deodorants in that they are a lighter alternative to the former. Deodorants are used to cover up bodily odor rather than for fragrance.

Most body sprays are indiscernible after a couple of hours, which can be quite frustrating considering how much one pays for a good fragrance. Thus, it is useful to know how to make your fragrance last longer, and there are a few tips that should help you use body sprays effectively so that you smell divine all day.

Tips to use body sprays effectively

Body sprays (image via Freepik)

Get a fragrance with a higher concentration

Body spray oil concentrations can vary by formula, and some don’t hold up as long as others. In higher concentrations, a spray has a stronger aroma and is long-lasting, meaning that you will only need a few spritzes. Fragrances with low perfume oil content don't last long, so they need to be sprayed more generously.

Spray after showering

The skin is prepared after a shower, making scents last longer. After a warm shower, the pores open, making it an ideal time to apply fragrance. Avoid applying it to moist skin, as it will rub off while toweling.

Go for richer notes

Citrus and aquatic notes are not as long-lasting as musk, spice, and woody notes. So go for a body spray with richer notes than one with volatile notes if you want it to last longer.

Spray on pulse points

Spray on the pulse points of the wrists, behind the ears, the nape of the neck, inside the elbows, and behind the knees. The changes in the body temperature emit the fragrance for longer.

Use body sprays effectively (Image via Alia Hasan/Unsplash)

Apply directly on the skin

Body sprays smell better and last longer when they combine with the natural oils of the body rather than when they are applied to clothing. Always spray it directly on the skin.

Don’t walk into a cloud of spray

This is another misconception about how to use body sprays effectively. Apply it directly to the skin, as the heat and natural oils of the body contribute to a long-lasting fragrance.

Spray Your Hair

Fragrances sprayed on hair last longer than those sprayed on skin. It permeates the hair strands and lasts longer; thus, a light misting is recommended. Spraying it on the hairbrush before brushing one's hair is an even more effective method because it shields the hair from the drying effect of the alcohol in the spray while just leaving the aroma oils on.

Avoid rubbing wrists together

Spraying a fragrance and rubbing one’s wrists together is something we have all learned. The friction actually reduces the quality of the perfume notes and can also alter the scent. Avoid doing it if you want to use body sprays effectively.

Use body sprays effectively (image via Freepik)

Use unscented lip balm

One hack is to apply unscented lip balm on the pulse points and then spray the fragrance. Its waxy texture warms up and diffuses the body spray gradually so that it lasts longer.

Store fragrances properly

Storing a body spray appropriately extends its shelf life when used. The bathroom is the worst location to store them because the light and humidity alter the aroma. They should be stored in a cool and dark place.

Use products with matching scents

Try to ensure that the body wash, lotion, and other fragranced products that are used match the body spray, as that optimizes the fragrance. Several brands offer a line of products where the fragrance is coordinated and you can use body sprays effectively.

Don’t shake sprays

If you shake it, oxygen can enter and mix with the aroma, affecting its longevity. Simply uncap, spray, and recap.

Don’t over-spray

Overspraying doesn’t help with longevity, and the smell may be overwhelming for both oneself and others. For a final touch after spraying the skin, you can add a few spritzes to your clothes, as they hold the fragrance for quite a long time.

These suggestions can help you utilize body sprays more efficiently for a longer-lasting effect. Body sprays are costly, and one would want the scent to last forever.