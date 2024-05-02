7 Hydration drinks to try from Gatorade this summer

Maintaining hydration becomes more important as temperatures soar, and Gatorade hydration drinks emerge as a go-to option for many. Renowned for its hydrating qualities, Gatorade has been a reliable brand for athletes and active individuals across the world.

Their electrolyte hydration drinks promise to make sure that people stay hydrated and perform at their best in hot environments. This summer, trying out different Gatorade hydration drinks could help you stay cool and energized.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the writer's opinions. Please let us know what else we could have added.

Hydration drinks from Gatorade for this summer

This season, Gatorade offers drinks for different hydration needs. According to the brand's website, each drink supports hydration with unique features and benefits. Here are seven drinks to consider this summer:

Gatorade G2 Lower Sugar

Gatorade Zero Thirst Quencher

Original Gatorade Thirst Quencher

Gatorade Organic Thirst Quencher

Propel Immune Support

Gatorlyte

Gatorade Endurance Formula

1) Gatorade G2 Lower Sugar

Gatorade G2 Lower Sugar hydration drink (Image via Gatorade)

The Gatorade G2 Lower Sugar beverage is ideal for individuals participating in shorter, less rigorous training sessions or competitions, and still in need of electrolyte replenishment.

As outlined on the brand's website, it includes electrolytes and features reduced sugar content to replace what's lost through sweat without excessive sugar intake. At 80 calories per serving, it could serve as a fitting energy drink option. Offering 8 grams of carbohydrates and 30 calories per 12-ounce serving, it promises to deliver hydration and energy without an overload of calories.

Price: $26.95 at Walmart

2) Gatorade Zero Thirst Quencher

Gatorade Zero Thirst Quencher (Image via Gatorade)

As stated on the Gatorade website, Zero Thirst Quencher is tailored for athletes and those leading active lifestyles who require hydration without the surplus calories often present in sports drinks.

Formulated with essential electrolytes, it offers aid in sustaining fluid equilibrium during shorter, lower to moderate-intensity activities. Interestingly, it has no sugar, making it suitable for sugar dieters. Its 12-ounce serving is carbohydrate- and calorie-free for health-conscious consumers.

Price: $6.98 on Walmart

3) Original Gatorade Thirst Quencher

Original Gatorade Thirst Quencher (Image via Gatorade)

The original Gatorade Thirst Quencher could be good for longer duration and high-intensity activities, where substantial electrolyte and carbohydrate replenishment is necessary.

As stated on the brand website, it includes a significant amount of carbohydrates (21 grams per 12-ounce serving) to fuel working muscles. The balanced amount of electrolytes is supposed to replace what is lost in sweat during intense workout sessions.

Price: $20.17 at Walmart

4) Gatorade Organic Thirst Quencher

Gatorade Organic Thirst Quencher hydration drink (Image via Gatorade)

Gatorade now caters to organic enthusiasts with its Organic Thirst Quencher, blending the hydration and fueling advantages of classic Gatorade with USDA Certified Organic ingredients.

According to the brand's website, this beverage delivers 30 grams of carbohydrates and 120 calories per 16.9-ounce serving, potentially satisfying the requirements of consumers seeking both organic certification and efficient hydration.

Priced $11.61 at Walmart

5) Propel Immune Support from Gatorade

Propel Immune Support hydration drink (Image via Gatorade)

Propel Immune Support from Gatorade is a beverage choice that can provide hydration and also boost immune health. Each bottle of this product contains the recommended daily value of Vitamin C and is a source of Zinc, as stated on the brand's website.

With a complete absence of sugar and 5 calories per serving, this beverage is a low-calorie and invigorating option. Propel contains electrolytes at a level comparable to Gatorade, making it a suitable choice for individuals who are physically active and mindful of their immune systems.

Price: $31.22 at Walmart

6) Gatorlyte

Gatorlyte hydration drink (Image via Gatorade)

Gatorlyte is crafted for swift rehydration. As per the brand's official website, it has a distinctive fusion of five electrolytes tailored to swiftly replenish lost fluids and electrolytes due to perspiration.

Gatorlyte is formulated with reduced sugar content, devoid of artificial sweeteners or flavors, potentially prioritizing hydration for individuals who obtain carbohydrates from alternative dietary avenues.

Price: $23.29 on Amazon

7) Gatorade Endurance Formula

Gatorade Endurance Formula (Image via Gatorade)

Gatorade Endurance Formula helps endurance athletes replace electrolytes during long-term activities. This product has 22 grams of carbohydrates and 90 calories per 12-ounce serving, twice the sodium and three times the potassium of the regular Gatorade Thirst Quencher, according to the brand website.

Designed for athletes with severe electrolyte loss, this can be a good choice for intense training sessions.

Price: $24.35 at Walmart

Staying hydrated is crucial this summer, and Gatorade has products for every need. For intense workouts or daily hydration and health, Gatorade offers customized solutions to keep everyone refreshed and energized throughout the season.