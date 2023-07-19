Antonella Roccuzzo reacts as Lionel Messi enjoys first Inter Miami training session ahead of much-anticipated debut

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, reacted to the Argentina icon's latest Instagram post. The former Barcelona legend shared a series of pictures as he enjoyed his first training session with Inter Miami.

The Argentine model reacted with three fire emojis to her partner's snaps on social media.

The footballing genius is looking ahead to his debut for his new club against Mexican side Cruz Azul on Friday (July 21) (via HITC).

The World Cup winner was unveiled in front of a packed DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday (July 16). He also shared a lovely message on his Instagram after the event. Messi wrote, speaking about the MLS club's fans:

"I want to thank everyone for yesterday! The rain made it different than planned but still everything was beautiful."

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward reportedly turned down offers from his former club Barcelona and Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. The Argentina international signed a deal with Inter Miami that will see him in the club until 2025 (via The Guardian).

The left-footed forward will earn between $50 million and $60 million per year in salaries alone, as per the Guardian.

Jorge Mas calls Messi the greatest player ever

Inter Miami CF Training Session

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas lavished praise on Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest ever player to play the game. Mas spoke about the impact that the former Barcelona forward's signing will have on football in the USA.

Speaking of singing the Argentina icon and World Cup winner, he said (via ESPN):

"I cannot overemphasise the magnitude of this announcement. Having the world's greatest player here is something that is significant for our league, and for the football ecosystem in the United States . Lionel Messi is coming to this country to win cups and make a difference."

He added:

"I think it's incumbent upon myself and my partners in the league, the other owners, to seize the moment."

The Argentina international has stated that he's looking forward to the new challenge with Inter Miami. At the unveiling event on Sunday (July 16), he said:

"Our objective is to be here and win. I’m sure we’re going to have a wonderful experience."

The footballing icon's much-anticipated debut in the USA is set to take place on July 21 (via HITC).

Messi is coming to Inter Miami on the back of a wonderful season. He registered 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games with Paris Saint-Germain, winning the Ligue 1 title. He also won the FIFA World Cup back in 2022 with Argentina, registering seven goals and three assists in seven games.