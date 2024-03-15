ILIA launches Skin Rewind Complexion Sticks: Where to get and more details explored 

Taking over TikTok's beauty segment with multiple review videos are the ILIA Skin Rewind Complexion Sticks, a newly launched product by the beauty brand comprising an extensive shade range.

The nuances of beauty have shifted to clean, convenient, and varied, wherein beauty enthusiasts seek conveniently accessible and easy-to-use products alongside features like longevity, infused with skin-safe ingredients, and a wide range of shades to choose from. ILIA Beauty has incorporated everything that beauty enthusiasts seek into a compact foundation stick.

The ILIA Skin Rewind Complexion Stick looks like makeup but offers skincare benefits alongside a shade range of light, medium, and deep shades. The Skin Rewind Complexion Stick retails for $48 and is available on the beauty brand's official website.

ILIA's Skin Rewind Complexion Stick offers 12 hours of seamless wear

ILIA garnered a lot of positive traction and a loyal consumer base by launching its best-selling Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 ($48). With its recently launched foundation in a stick formulation, the brand is adding to its skincare-infused makeup range.

The newly launched Skin Rewind Complexion Sticks are weightless complexion sticks that melt into the skin on application and move with the skin, offering seamless wear for up to 12 hours. The complexion sticks deliver buildable, medium coverage that instantly blurs pores and targets uneven skin texture and redness with a natural matte finish.

The complexion sticks are formulated using powerful anti-aging ingredients that help firm the skin and smooth the appearance of lines and wrinkles to offer healthy-looking skin.

Founder of ILIA Beauty, Sasha Plasvic, stated in an interview with Byrdie that she wanted to partake in the matte beauty trend and commented that the newly launched complexion sticks represent a new-looking, less dewy finish.

"I do think that there's going to be a culture shift from super dewy finishes to more natural-matte ones, and this formula has the opportunity to redefine what matte skin looks like.” She stated.

The ILIA Beauty website mentions some of the ways beauty enthusiasts can use the complexion sticks:

As a concealer: Beauty enthusiasts can use their fingers to blend the product and pat it into the skin to blur visible pores and wrinkles. One can also use ILIA’s Shadow Brush ($24) with a flat and tapered head to blend in the product.

To cover dark spots and blemishes: The complexion stick can easily be swiped onto the skin and blended with the fingers, or the brand’s Complexion Brush ($34) features soft bristles. The seamless formula of the complexion sticks is ideal for an all-over, skin-evening-out effect.

As contour: To use the newly launched complexion sticks as contour, the brand recommends opting for shades one to two tones deeper than the usual match and contour along the nose, jawline, and cheeks for a chiseled effect.

The Skin Rewind Complexion Sticks are infused with skin-loving ingredients like:

Winged Kelp extract: This ingredient is a potent replenisher that helps the skin appear youthful and restores glow.

Ceramide-Peptide complex: Ceramides and peptides are some of the most skin-enriching ingredients that strengthen the skin barrier and visibly firm the skin.

Butterfly lavender extract: This ingredient is a botanical elixir that smooths the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Available in 42 skin tone-flattering shades ranging from light, medium, and deep, the beauty brand's Skin Rewind Complexion Sticks retail for $48 and are available on the brand's official website alongside retail platforms like Sephora and Amazon.