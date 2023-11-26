Is makeup bad for your skin? 5 best makeup products with skin benefits explored

Whether makeup on the skin is 'bad' depends on various factors such as products with ingredients that can clog pores, leading to breakouts and irritation. However, the advancements in the makeup industry have led to the development of makeup products that are specifically formulated to be gentle on the skin.

Always look for makeup products that act as hybrid skin-friendly options. A lot of products include hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid for moisture retention and a plump complexion. Many products include antioxidants like Vitamin C and E which offer protection against premature aging.

Here are five of the best makeup products that not only help one achieve a flawless look but also offer significant skin benefits.

5 best makeup products with skin benefits explored

1) L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer gives a radiant and natural glow while nourishing the skin with hydrating ingredients, leaving a luminous finish that enhances the complexion. Its versatile and lightweight texture makes it the best choice for achieving a healthy, dewy look with added skincare benefits.

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer is available for $15.99 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

2) Tatcha's The Silk Powder Protective Setting Powder

Tatcha's The Silk Powder Protective Setting Powder sets makeup with a weightless, silk-like finish. It is infused with silk extracts, and it absorbs excess oil, leaving the skin radiant. This protective setting powder enhances the longevity of your look but also nourishes and cares for the skin, making it a standout choice for a flawless and skin-friendly finish.

Tatcha's The Silk Powder Protective Setting Powder is available for $24-$49 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

3) Charlotte Tilbury's Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm

Charlotte Tilbury's Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm combines vibrant lip color with the moisturizing power of hyaluronic acid. This innovative formula delivers a luscious and long-lasting lip look but also actively hydrates, leaving lips plump and nourished.

Charlotte Tilbury's Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm is available for $35 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

4) Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer with Caffeine and Hyaluronic Acid

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer has a potent blend of caffeine and hyaluronic acid. Caffeine reduces puffiness and dark circles, while hyaluronic acid hydrates for a plump, youthful finish. This concealer provides excellent coverage but also actively enhances and nourishes the delicate skin around the eyes.

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer is available for $15-$30 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

5) Saie Slip Tint – Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer with Mineral Zinc SPF 35 and Hyaluronic Acid

Saie Slip Tint Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer with Mineral Zinc SPF 35 and Hyaluronic Acid is a lightweight tinted moisturizer that not only provides natural coverage but also includes mineral zinc SPF 35 for sun protection. It is enriched with hyaluronic acid, which ensures optimal hydration, making it a standout choice for a flawless, nourished complexion.

Saie Slip Tint – Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer with Mineral Zinc SPF 35 and Hyaluronic Acid is priced at $26 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

As the beauty industry continues to innovate, makeup products like tinted moisturizers, mineral foundations, BB creams, anti-aging foundations, and sunscreen-infused products help with skin health, offering a harmonious blend of beauty and skincare benefits.

By incorporating these products into the skincare routine, one can achieve a flawless look while nourishing and protecting the skin for a radiant and healthy complexion.