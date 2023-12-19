Juices for hair growth: Top 8 juices you can make to get healthy hair

Juices are more than just a refreshing drink. They are also a great source of essential nutrients found in fruits and vegetables, making them a perfect formula for hair growth. These nutrients are crucial for maintaining a healthy body and mind. However, what many beauty enthusiasts may not know is that juices can also benefit the scalp. When applied topically, they can nourish and promote overall scalp health and healthy hair growth.

Juices are a great source of vitamins and minerals, which can help to fortify hair follicles, prevent hair loss, and promote healthy hair growth. Moreover, they can provide hydration to the scalp, a crucial factor in maintaining healthy hair.

By keeping the scalp moisturized, juices can also help prevent dandruff and other scalp conditions.

Top 8 juices for achieving healthy hair growth: From Carrot to Tomato

Homemade juices provide a comprehensive solution for individuals seeking to achieve their desired hair goals, ranging from fortifying the hair shafts to nurturing a nourishing scalp.

For instance, juices like orange, pomegranate, carrot, and grape promote hair regrowth. Orange juice is rich in vitamin C, which strengthens hair follicles. Pomegranate juice has antioxidants that prevent hair loss. Carrot juice contains beta-carotene, which produces sebum to moisturize the scalp. Grape juice contains resveratrol, which enhances blood flow to the scalp for essential nutrient delivery.

Determined to assist all beauty enthusiasts, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of 8 kinds of homemade juices to get healthy hair growth.

Below are the top 8 juices that can promote healthy hair:

1) Carrot juice

Homemade carrot juice (Image via Pixabay)

Carrot juice boasts high levels of beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A, which is crucial for promoting healthy hair growth and a healthy scalp. Additionally, carrot juice is packed with antioxidants that can safeguard hair against damage.

Preparation

Take 4-5 medium-sized carrots and wash them thoroughly.

Peel the carrots and cut them into small pieces.

Put the pieces in a juicer and blend until smooth.

Strain the juice and serve it right away.

2) Spinach juice

Homemade spinach juice (Image via Pixabay)

Spinach is rich in iron, an important nutrient for promoting healthy hair growth. Additionally, it is a good source of vitamins A and C, which stimulate the production of sebum, the natural oil that moisturizes the scalp and hair.

Preparation

Begin by washing 2 cups of spinach and then blend them in a juicer.

After that, add a small piece of ginger and a pinch of salt for added flavor.

Next, strain the juice and serve it immediately.

3) Beetroot Juice

Homemade beetroot juice (Image via Pixabay)

Beetroot is an excellent provider of iron, a critical nutrient for promoting healthy hair growth. Additionally, it includes vitamin C, which aids in the production of collagen, a protein that boosts hair strength.

Preparation

Begin by washing and peeling two medium-sized beetroot.

Next, cut them into small pieces and place them in a juicer to blend.

For added flavor, include a small piece of ginger and a pinch of salt.

After blending, strain the juice and serve it immediately.

4) Aloe Vera juice

Homemade aloe vera juice (Image via Pixabay)

The aloe vera plant is abundant in vitamins A, C, and E, which aid in fostering the growth of strong and healthy hair. Additionally, the plant carries enzymes that are beneficial for repairing lifeless skin cells found on the scalp.

Preparation

To extract aloe vera gel, remove the outer layer of a leaf and scoop out the gel.

Put the gel and 1 cup of water in a juicer and blend them.

After blending, strain the juice and serve it right away.

5) Cucumber juice

Homemade cucumber juice (Image via Pixabay)

Cucumbers are an excellent source for promoting healthy hair growth. This is because they contain silica, which is essential for strong and shiny hair. Additionally, the high vitamin C content in cucumbers helps to produce collagen, which further strengthens hair and promotes growth.

Preparation

Wash and peel 2 medium-sized cucumbers.

Cut them into small pieces and blend them in a juicer.

Add a small piece of ginger and a pinch of salt for taste.

Strain the juice and serve immediately.

6) Orange juice

Homemade orange juice (Image via Pixabay)

Oranges are an excellent vitamin C source, which aids in the production of collagen, a protein that fortifies hair and also provides antioxidants to safeguard hair against harm.

Preparation

Take 2-3 oranges, remove their peel, and add them to a juicer.

After blending, strain the resulting juice and serve it right away.

7) Lemon juice

Homemade lemon juice (Image via Pixabay)

Lemons are rich in vitamin C, a nutrient that assists in the production of collagen. Collagen is a protein that strengthens hair. Additionally, lemons aid in regulating the pH level of the scalp.

Preparation

Squeeze the juice of 2-3 lemons and add it to a glass of water.

Add a teaspoon of honey to taste and stir well.

Serve immediately.

8) Tomato juice

Homemade tomato juice (Image via Pixabay)

Tomatoes are an excellent source of vitamin C that boosts collagen production, a protein that fortifies hair. Additionally, they contain antioxidants that safeguard the hair against harm.

Preparation

Wash and chop 2-3 medium-sized tomatoes.

Blend them in a juicer and add a pinch of salt and black pepper for taste.

Strain the juice and serve immediately.

To achieve healthy and shiny hair, skincare enthusiasts should consume the appropriate nutrients. An effective method for doing so is by adding any of these eight juices to their diet. Incorporating these eight juices into a beauty enthusiast's diet can provide numerous benefits for hair regrowth.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) How often should a haircare enthusiast drink these juices for hair growth?

Drinking these juices once a day or every other day can help promote hair growth.

2) How long will it take to see results from drinking these juices?

It can take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months to see results from drinking these juices regularly.

3) Are there any side effects of drinking these juices for hair growth?

There are generally no side effects of drinking these juices for hair growth, but it is important to be mindful of any allergies or sensitivities the user may have to certain ingredients.