Keratin vs Smoothing: Benefits and drawbacks

When it comes to hair treatment, it is a battle between keratin vs smoothing. There are only a few popular and permanent hair enhancing treatments, the most famous of the lot are keratin and smoothing treatments. In this battle, while the common aspects between the two exist, the differences are many too.

Diving straight into the mane event—Keratin vs. Smoothing. It's not just a hair affair, but a battle of the beauties. Both promise sleek, frizz-free locks, but they're as different as curly fries and straight-cut chips. Amidst a variety of hair-care products available on the market, both of these salon hair treatments are to be done by professionals for long-lasting effects.

Decoding keratin vs smoothing

Keratin Treatment: The Silky Smooth Operator

Between keratin vs smoothing, keratin is like a reliable friend who always has your back. It is a permanent hair treatment that lasts up to 3–6 months, depending on your hair porosity and hair type.

It replenishes the protein in your tresses. It makes the hair smoother, shinier, and less rebellious. It's still a semi-permanent fix for frizz. It can be described as a top-notch conditioner that sticks around much longer than you can expect.

Some Benefits of Keratin vs Smoothing

1) Frizz-Free Fantasy

Keratin hair treatment helps manage frizz. As long as the treatment lasts, it will keep the hair smooth. No matter if the weather is extremely humid, it can fight those odds.

2) Damage Control

It fills in the porosity of your hair, repairing past damage.

3) Versatile

A keratin treatment is suitable for all hair types. Curly, straight, or wavy, it doesn't discriminate. How long it lasts on each hair type is still debatable and totally depends on how it is maintained.

Drawbacks of keratin vs smoothing

1) Price

The price starts from $200 to $600, depending on the salon and products being used. The price may be somewhat similar to buying a designer bag.

2) Heavy Chemicals

Keratin products contain formaldehyde and other powerful chemicals like dimethiconol and citric acid, along with fragrance, which can do more harm to the hair in the long run.

3) Commitment Issues

Keratin treatments last about 2–5 months only. Not quite a summer fling, but not a forever thing either. So one has to take the call vigilantly. They also require high- maintenance and specific keratin-based sulfate-free shampoos.

Smoothing Treatment: The Straight-A Student

Between keratin vs smoothing, smoothing treatments not only straighten your hair but also make it sleek and manageable. But we can call it more of a superficial lover, focusing on appearance rather than healing from within.

Benefits of smoothing treatment

Between keratin vs smoothing, smoothing has three over-the-top benefits listed below.

1) Sleek Chic

To keep it simple, smoothing leaves your hair straighter and shinier than keratin treatment. Smoothing may or may not restore protein in your hair. It all depends on the product you choose.

2) Low Maintenance

Between keratin vs smoothing, getting a smoothing treatment done is easier to manage. It requires lower maintenance and fewer visits for touch-ups.

3) No Harsh Chemicals (Sometimes)

There are many options for smoothing products, and some of them are formaldehyde-free. It's like opting for organic.

Drawbacks of smoothing treatment

1) Temporary Fix

Much like keratin vs smoothing, smoothing also lasts about 3–6 months. Then your hair is ready to go back to reality.

2) Potential Damage

It can be harsh on your hair, especially if your hair is dry and rough.

3) Not For Everyone

Unlike keratin, between keratin vs smoothing, smoothing only yields the best results on slightly wavy or frizzy hair. If your hair is very curly, it might feel left out.

In the end, the choice between keratin and smoothing treatments or even keratin and rebonding hair treatments is like deciding between an espresso and a latte. Both serve the purpose of making your hair sleek and manageable, but the choice depends on your taste, budget, and how much maintenance you're willing to commit to. Choose wisely, and may the hair gods be ever in your favor.