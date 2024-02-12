Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask review: Everything about the viral Korean skincare product 

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is dominating the skincare market right now. It is the perfect lip care product to add to your skincare regime. There might not be many people who still haven't used this Korean skincare product. Starting from Hollywood celebrities like Kate Hudson to K-pop idols like Stray Kids' Felix, everyone swears by it.

Over the past year, Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has become a cult-favorite lip mask, and people's love for the skincare product is only growing each day. This lip mask is immensely popular mainly because of its unique formulation and quick effect.

Laneige has designed this lip care product with natural ingredients that promote supple and soft lips. Let's explore the key ingredients and the benefits of this product.

Key ingredients of Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

1) Berry Fruit Complex

Berry fruit complex is rich in antioxidants and carries anti-inflammatory properties of berries. It stimulates microcirculation, boosts collagen production, and offers anti-oxidative protection. This ingredient incorporates anthocyanins, flavonols, and tannins that protect the skin from free radicals. In addition to all these, the berry fruit complex also provides intense hydration.

2) Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, and Murumuru Seed Butter

These three ingredients of Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask are the main base of the product. Coconut oil, shea butter, and Murumuru Seed butter are popular for their moisturizing benefits and they act as a gentle emollient. Along with nourishing properties, these three natural ingredients also have anti-aging benefits.

3) Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a key ingredient of this lip mask as it helps to fade pigmentation on the lips. It is also high in antioxidants that help protect the lips from external damage. It also firms the lips and gives fuller and juicy lips.

Benefits of Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

1) Intense hydration

The Berry Fruit Complex formulation of Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in addition to coconut oil, shea butter, and Murumuru seed gives hydration and nourishment for longer hours. A single use of the Korean skincare product can make the lip plump with deep hydration.

2) Exfoliation

The lip mask reduces pigmentation from the lips quite efficiently when used consistently. As the product contains Vitamin C, it reduces pigmentation and gives the lips a naturally flushed pink color.

3) Dermatologist tested

It has been observed that many lip care products might result in lip burn and rashes on the sides of the lips because of not incorporating sensitive skin-friendly ingredients in the products. However, this lip mask is dermatologically tested which is suitable for all skin types.

Different ways to use Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

In addition to using this Korean skincare product as a lip mask, there are multiple other ways in which it can be used. Here are some ways:

Use it as a lip balm during the day. Due to its thick consistency, for daytime, just a little will go long. So, apply a thin layer of the product and the lips are good to go for the entire day.

Use it as a lip primer to avoid crusty-looking lips. Before applying any bold lipstick, first apply a sufficient amount of Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. Leave it for 10 to 15 minutes, then remove the excess and apply the lipstick for perfect smooth-looking lips.

Use it as a cuticle cream. This product can be used on the cuticles because of its intense hydrating properties. It will moisturize and soften dry cuticles.

Grab this amazing Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in various flavors on the official website of the brand for $25.