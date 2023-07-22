Lemme Curb: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Lemme Vitamins, a wellness and lifestyle brand owned by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, has launched its first product in capsule format called Lemme Curb. The brand aims at making wellness delicious and incorporates clinically-backed ingredients into its product range.

Having experimented with several doctors, gurus, and specialists in her own pursuit of health, founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker initiated Lemme — a line of yummy botanical and vitamin supplements.

The product is meant to boost carbohydrate and glucose metabolism, reduce unhealthy cravings, and promote healthy blood sugar.

These capsules will be available from July 25, 2023, for $40 on the official Lemme website.

Lemme Curb is formulated with clinically-studied ingredients to reduce cravings and much more

Brand owner Kourtney Kardashian Barker states that she launched Lemme Curb to help people get off the sugar roller coaster since blood sugar spikes can cause inflammation and fatigue and increase cravings as well.

With Poosh as her first lifestyle and wellness endeavor, Kourtney launched Lemme in 2022 after five years of research.

Lemme Curb’s breakthrough formulation uses clinically studied and natural ingredients that support healthy blood sugar levels and modulate glucose metabolism.

Explaining what 'clean' means to the brand, their official website states:

"We collaborated with the best scientists to create delicious gummy vitamins and supplements using clinically-backed ingredients and best-for-you botanicals that help you to live a fuller, more balanced life."

Working in the gummies and tinctures space till now, Lemme's introduction of capsules in the form of Lemme Curb is an expansion of the vitamin brand.

These capsules contain Chromax which is a form of chromium, a mineral that boosts metabolism, reduces cravings, and supports healthy blood sugar levels. Their formula also contains:

Wild bitter melon: Known to promote healthy blood sugar levels

Known to promote healthy blood sugar levels Potassium: Enhances and promotes heart health

Enhances and promotes heart health Organic Ceylon Cinnamon: Reduces blood sugar and inflammation with its antioxidant and polyphenol properties

Reduces blood sugar and inflammation with its antioxidant and polyphenol properties Greens Superfood Blend: To provide the body with an enriching serving of vegetables and fight the harmful effects of oxidative stress

The capsules claim to curb cravings, support insulin function, and aid weight management.

Lemme's range of products goes beyond Lemme Curb capsules

Lemme's range of products is gelatin-free, Non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and devoid of high fructose corn syrup. Their range of products consists of Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Debloat gummies in addition to their gummy range for sleep, focus, and vaginal health.

To promote women's health and hormone metabolism, their tincture line includes Lemme PMS, a combination of organic reishi mushroom, organic ginger root, passionflower leaf, Vitamin B2, and organic raspberry leaf. Another tincture, Lemme Sea is an Irish sea moss, Vitamin D, and biotin mixture.

Talking about what makes them different, the brand states:

"Research is what makes us different:our formulations include clinically-studied ingredients and best-for-you botanical blends."

Lemme Curb will be available on the official Lemme website from July 25, 2023, retailing at $40. For people wanting to purchase it beforehand, they can join the brand's waitlist to get notified of the product's availability.