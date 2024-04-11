6 Best Lewis Hamilton tattoos and their meanings explored

Lewis Hamilton, the British Formula One driver, is quite popular among fans for the intricate number of tattoos that adorn his body. Over the course of his career, Hamilton has acquired a lot of tattoos, each serving as a visible memoir of his life experiences and personal philosophy.

These tattoos, etched across various parts of his body, hold deep significance, reflecting Hamilton's admiration for icons like Tupac Shakur, his resilience in the face of adversity, and his profound spiritual beliefs. Here, we are going to explore six of Lewis' tattoos and the meanings behind them.

What are the 6 best tattoos of Lewis Hamilton?

Although Lewis Hamilton has a lot of tattoos on his body, here are the 6 best for those looking to recreate them.

Cross with Angel Wings (Back)

Small Rose (Hand)

Powerful Beyond Measure (Chest)

Lion (Chest)

Compass (Chest and Torso)

Man Holding a Child (Left Shoulder)

1) Cross with angel wings (Back)

One of the tattoos that Lewis Hamilton has is a huge cross with angel wings inscribed on his back. This tattoo represents Hamilton’s deep love for Tupac Shakur, who is his favorite rapper. Above this tattoo are these words — Still I Rise, taken from the poem by Maya Angelou of the same name.

While speaking to GQ he said,

"I have got a big cross on my back and the idea originally came from Tupac, because he was my favourite rapper, and then I wanted to put angel wings around it. And then the toughest was Still I Rise, I think it took 10 hours or something,"

2) Small rose (Hand)

Lewis Hamilton also has a small rose tattoo on one of his hands; it covers up a scar left from a karting accident he had at the age of eight while serving as an aesthetic symbol to him.

He revealed the meaning behind this tattoo to GQ,

"It was a racing scar, when I was 8 I got my hand stuck under the go-kart while I was driving and it went through my glove right down to the tendon, so I got a rose here,"

3) Powerful Beyond Measure (Chest)

Across Hamilton's chest is etched the phrase “Powerful Beyond Measure,” derived from writer Marianne Williamson's profound quote in A Return to Love: "Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness, that most frightens us." The idea behind this tattoo is to stay loyal to the core of himself, his strength, and his family.

During a video interview with GQ, he said,

"And I have "Powerful beyond measure" written on my chest – it's a short bit I took out of a quote from the writer Marianne Williamson. It's all about empowerment, it's all about strength, family, loyalty and just I guess your core values."

4) Lion (Chest)

On top of the word “measure” on his chest, there is a lion tattoo which symbolizes the king of the jungle or pack. Hamilton felt like a lion at heart, and the design of the tattoo has the lion facing towards his heart.

He explained the meaning behind this tattoo saying,

"Lions are just the most incredible creatures, I think... I feel like I'm a lion at heart, so I found this really cool image of a lion, and it's facing towards my heart."

5) Compass (Chest and torso)

Lewis Hamilton's chest and torso features a compass tattoo, whose meaning is led by faith & Catholic Church guidance respectively. This symbolizes, for Hamilton, having a moral compass in life.

He revealed to GQ,

"I believe church on a sunday thinking 'Wow, I am really liking my direction, where to go', so church was really my compass. So I that's why I got the compass."

6) Man holding a child (left shoulder)

Lewis Hamilton carries a tattoo on his left shoulder where a man holds a child towards the sky, in honor of his father who has been instrumental in guiding and supporting him throughout his life and career.

While speaking about the same, he said to GQ,

“From the age of 4, I guess, he would pick me up, throw me in the air, as you do with kids, and it was the single most special moment that I would really have with my dad because he was a very very serious man”

He continued,

“He was very very tough, but in this particular moment, that’s when he was the happiest.”

Additional tattoos

Other than these total 6 tattoos, Lewis Hamilton also has an eagle tattoo, a 'God Is Love' tattoo, and a 'Blessed' tattoo behind his ear. He also has some Chinese tattoos with words that mean "warrior" and "love".

Each tattoo holds a special meaning for Lewis Hamilton, from his religious affiliation to paying homage to cultural figures. At the same time, they are incredibly personal and tell the story of his life.