4 Best Max Verstappen magazine covers

Quickly becoming an F1 legend, Max Verstappen has been rewriting the Formula 1 record book since he made his F1 debut in 2014 with Torro Rosso, now Visa Cash App RB, during Free Practice at 17 years and 3 days old. This made him the youngest driver to participate in an F1 race weekend in history.

Making his official debut in 2015, aged 17 years and 166 days, he was named the youngest driver ever to join F1, and two weeks later, he became the youngest driver in history to score world championship points after finishing seventh at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Fast forward to 2024, the Belgian-Dutch racing driver now has three World Championship titles (2021, 2022, 2023), 58 wins, 102 podium finishes, and is still on a winning streak with five of 24 races in 2024 done.

Apart from being an inspiration on the racing track, Verstappen has also graced the covers of various magazines such as British GQ’s Man of the Year edition and Time Magazine, which have received positive feedback from the fans.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few things; let us know more below.

Top 4 Max Verstappen magazine covers

Team Sportskeeda has curated the list of four best Max Verstappen magazine covers, which include:

The Red Bulletin Heroes 2022 issue

British GQ December 2022-January 2023 issue

Time Magazine November 2023 issue

Miami Living April-May 2024 issue

1) The Red Bulletin Heroes 2022 issue

In Red Bull Media’s active lifestyle magazine The Red Bulletin Heroes edition 2022 issue titled I am Max and This is My Magazine for You, Max Verstappen was featured along with “Amazing Story” as a World Champion. On the cover, the Dutch F1 driver was photographed in a plain white shirt and dark blue jeans, which he paired with a forest green jacket, plain white sneakers, and accessorized with a leather wristwatch.

2) British GQ December 2022-January 2023 issue

With Max Verstappen named GQ’s Athlete of the Year, he was featured in the publication’s Men of the Year December 2022-January 2023 issue. On the cover, a fresh-faced Verstappen was photographed close up and simply with a white turtleneck and no accessories against a white backdrop.

His cover was the first one unveiled by GQ on social media platforms, which was followed along with other cover stars including Brendan Fraser and Zoe Kravitz.

3) Time Magazine November 2023 issue

Max Verstappen for TIME Magazine (Image via TIME)

Time Magazine’s November 2023 issue is titled Unstoppable: What Fuels Max Vertsappen’s Formula 1 Success which created a buzz among F1 fans online. Photographed by Brent Humphries, the Red Bull F1 team racing driver posed in his full Red Bull blue race suit with both hands on his hips for the magazine cover. Verstappen opted to accessorize with a blue TAG Heuer watch for the photo shoot to match his racing suit.

4) Miami Living April-May 2024 issue

In a recent Instagram post, Miami Living shared the magazine cover for their latest April-May 2024 issue, featuring Verstappen in his full racing suit. In the cover photo, Max was holding his Red Bull helmet in color white and accessorized with a silver watch.

Miami Living shared this in the caption:

“Exciting news! Thrilled to unveil our latest cover star for Miami Living Magazine: Max Verstappen, the three-time Formula 1 world champion from the Netherlands!”

The publication also teased an exclusive interview with the F1 driver about “his passion for racing and his dominating performance in Formula 1.”

These are the four best Max Verstappen magazine covers, which highlight the F1 racing driver’s style and looks. Besides gracing the front covers of these magazines, Max Verstappen has also been featured by many brands in their ad campaigns, including luxury brands like Heineken 0.0, Puma, and TAG Heuer.

