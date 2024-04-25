Monaco Grand Prix: 5 places to visit in Monte Carlo during the race weekend

With a neighborhood soaked in sun, glamor, champagne, and its view of the pristine blue waters of the Mediterranean, there are plenty of places to visit in Monte Carlo during the F1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend in Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo from May 24-26.

The prestigious Monaco GP is one of the must-see races for die-hard F1 fanatics, with its history and glamor that’s unlike any other race on the F1 calendar. But besides the captivating action-packed race on the very narrow and twisty race track, Monaco is also an exciting place to explore with many different sights to see.

From The Cars Collection of H.S.H. the Prince of Monaco for gearheads to the Opera Garnier for history and literature buffs, there are a bunch of exciting places to visit in Monte Carlo for every F1 fan.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few things; let us know more in the comments.

What are the 5 best places to visit in Monte Carlo during the race weekend?

For F1 fans going to the Monaco Grand Prix, we’ve curated some of the best places to visit in Monte Carlo near the street racing circuit, plus a 30+ minute trip to nearby Nice, France, which is a must-see when in Monaco.

The Cars Collection of H.S.H. the Prince of Monaco

Jardin Exotique de Monaco

Oceanographic Museum of Monaco

Opera Garnier Monte-Carlo

Vieille Ville in Nice, France

1) The Cars Collection of H.S.H. the Prince of Monaco

A specialty museum in the principality, the antique car collection of the Prince of Monaco is one of the most luxurious places to visit for tourists. The new exhibit space at Port Hercule is just a few yards away from the iconic Circuit de Monaco.

Featuring over 100-odd different cars, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Alfa Romeos, Maseratis, the landaulet Lexus used in the 2011 royal wedding, and racing cars that competed in the Monte Carlo Rally, the 3500 square meter exhibition is one of the most exciting places to visit in Monte Carlo for F1 fans and car lovers.

2) Jardin Exotique de Monaco

Jardin Exotique de Monaco (Image via Jardin Exotique)

For F1 fans looking for trips to an exotic garden with a breathtaking view of Monaco, Jardin Exotique is one of the best places to visit in Monte Carlo. Located on the cliffside, this is where people can discover extravagant varieties and shapes of succulents that have come from various far and dry locations, including Oriental Africa, Mexico, South America, Arabian Peninsula, and more.

The spring and summer season is an especially great time to visit the garden as it’s the flowering period of most of the cactus.

3) Oceanographic Museum of Monaco

Another one of the best places to visit in Monte Carlo during the Monaco GP is the Oceanographic Museum just behind Monaco’s Old Town on the Monaco Rock. It’s a cliff-hugging building facing the Mediterranean that looks as interesting on the outside as it is inside, with about 90 pools housing 350 species of fish.

There’s also a gourmet restaurant, “La Terrasse,” in the building and a boutique with a wide selection of souvenirs, books, and collections of sea objects.

4) Opera Garnier Monte-Carlo

Opera Garnier (Image via @opera_de_monte_carlo/ Instagram)

The Opera Garnier or Salle Garnier, AKA the “jewel of the Casino de Monte Carlo,” is one of the historical places to visit in Monte Carlo, especially for those who love the novel or musical The Phantom of the Opera. It’s both an architectural and cultural landmark in the principality.

5) Vieille Ville in Nice, France

While not exactly in Monte Carlo, taking a 39-minute trip from the Monaco Grand Prix venue to Vieille Ville or the old town in Nice, France, is a must-do for anyone going on a trip to the principality. Known as the historic heart of Nice, the area is charming and colorful with lots of cobblestone streets where one can find endless shops, restaurants, and art exhibits.

These are five of the best places to visit in Monte Carlo during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, which is a mix of different spots and destinations for every kind of Formula 1 fan.