7 F1 circuits to visit as a Formula 1 fan

There's nothing quite like watching cars blaze past at real F1 circuits. These circuits offer the best fan experience to witness real-life F1 action and their favorite teams and drivers up close, alongside fellow fans and enthusiasts who share their love for the high-speed sport.

Moreover, F1 circuits are exciting destinations for fans to explore even outside of race sessions, having a firsthand experience in the venues where they watch their favorite drivers race on TV.

When it comes to the best F1 circuits, historic circuits like Silverstone Circuit and city street circuits like Baku City Circuit come to mind. However, these are just among the popular F1 track destinations, and more racing circuits are on the list.

7 F1 circuits to visit

Team Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the 7 best F1 circuits that Formula 1 fans can visit and experience the iconic history that shaped their favorite sport, team, and driver.

Autodromo Nazionale Di Monza

Silverstone

Circuit de Monaco

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Autodromo Imola

Baku City Circuit

Circuit Zandvoort

1) Autodromo Nazionale Di Monza, Italy

Located on the outskirts of Milan, Italy, Autodromo Nationale Di Monza stands out as the oldest circuit in the F1 calendar. It just turned 100 years old in 2022. With its long straights and chicanes, this F1 city park circuit has seen plenty of on-track action, and so, it’s known as the “Temple of Speed.”

Besides its super fast 5.8 km layout, Monza retains a special place in the hearts of many Formula 1 fans, especially the fanatical "Tifosi" or Italian fans of Ferrari.

2) Silverstone Circuit, United Kingdom

It’s located in the heart of England, United Kingdom, and is one of the few traditional or historic circuits left on the F1 2024 calendar. Silverstone was a former World War II airstrip before it was opened as a Formula 1 circuit in 1950.

With a 5.9 km layout with 18 corners, Silverstone is known for being a test for an F1 car’s aerodynamics. It is a track for fans to visit and watch high-speed on-track action.

3) Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

Circuit de Monaco is a street circuit located in the principality of Monaco and is home to the “glamorous” Monaco F1 Grand Prix.

Trackwise, the tight and twisty 3.337 km layout is one of the trickiest tracks for drivers to do wheel-to-wheel racing. Monaco also holds the record for the least number of F1 cars to finish a race. In 1966 and 1996, only four cars saw the checkered flag.

4) Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is located in the Ardennes region and is one of the iconic F1 circuits that fans can visit during on and off-season with its rich motorsports history since 1921.

With a 7 km track of a cocktail of straights, low and high-speed corners, and a slippery surface to test the driver’s skills and nerves, the Spa-Francorchamps F1 circuit is known as the “F1 University.” It’s also F1’s longest circuit and offers scenic trackside views of the Western European country.

5) Autodromo Imola, Italy

Imola is located in the heart of the Emilia-Romagna region or the “Motor Valley” region, northern Italy.

It is one of the iconic circuits for fans and motorsport enthusiasts to visit. While Monza is home to the Tifosi, Imola is the true home circuit of Ferrari. Its Maranello HQ is located only around an hour from the F1 circuit and Imola is home to another F1 team, Visa Cash App RB.

Imola is also one of the few anti-clockwise circuits in the calendar and is 4.9 km long with no fewer than 20 corners.

6) Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan

This site is located in Baku, Azerbaijan, and runs past some of the city’s legendary features, including the Palace of Shirvanshahs and the Old City. Trackwise, Baku is known to throw up the on-track drama with its street-track landscape.

With a mix of wide and open stretches, narrow and twisty sections, and 20 corners in a 6 km track, the Baku street circuit is one of the longest temporary circuits and the fastest street track in the calendar.

7) Circuit Zandvoort, The Netherlands

This is one of the oldest F1 circuits on the calendar, located in the Netherlands, and is the center of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Set in the dunes on the North Sea coast, Zandvoort circuit’s 4.252 km layout features impressive drops and climbs and 14 corners. The layout is a mix of fast, permanent, and public street tracks with words like “old-school” and “crazy” often used to describe the circuit.

These F1 circuits are some of the best in the world, as they have decades of Formula 1 history, iconic track layouts, home grounds to some of the F1 teams, and allow Formula 1 fans to witness some of the most high-speed, on-track action.

