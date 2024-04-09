"Cutest helmet damn": Fans excited as Verdy designs F1 helmet for Yuki Tsunoda

Japanese Formula One racer Yuki Tsunoda recently took to Instagram to share his new helmet designed by Verdy. Fans of Yuki Tsunoda were quick to compliment and praise the design of the helmet.

Netizens also pointed out that Tsunoda's new helmet incorporated the iconic maple leaves, which were featured on the racer's previous helmets with Verdy's popular character creation 'Vick'.

For the uninitiated, Verdy is a Japanese artist and graphic director credited with directing K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' world tour.

One of the fans dubbed the F1 racer's new helmet as "the cutest." Other users commented that "this suits him well," and "This is peak" for Verdy's creation for Tsunoda.

Fan reaction on Tsunoda's new helmet (Image via Instagram/ @verdy)

One of the fans complimented the unique collab calling it a "dream collab," while another user used the phrase 'kawai'- a Japanese phrase, which translates to the quality of being cute or lovable.

Using other phrases such as "looks great" and "that's fire", fans reacted positively to Tsunoda's new helmet for 2024.

More details on Verdy x Yuki Tsunoda's helmet collaboration

Yuki Tsunoda’s latest helmet for 2024 is designed by Verdy. It features maple leaf doodles at the bottom with mentions of Honda, Redbull, and Visa RB Cash App overall. Additionally, there is Verdy’s popular panda/rabbit character Vick, painted in orange color on top of the helmet.

Over the years, Tsunoda’s helmets have undergone transformations. In 2021, his helmet featured a blue and orange lid with white details, while in 2022, it sported a white and orange lid with blue patterns. He opted for an autumn maple leaf design on a white base colour for his 2023 helmet.

He spoke about his love for orange color in a 2020 interview, published on the official website of FIA Formula 2:

“I started karting at four-years-old and my very first helmet was orange. I have continued to use orange since then because it is my favourite colour."

Yuki Tsunoda has made a prominent place in the F1 fraternity. He is currently racing for the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team. Tsunoda has a massive fan following with more than 2 million followers on Instagram and over 41 million views on TikTok at the time of publishing this article.

Tsunoda’s journey to F1 traces back to the time when he was four years old and he started karting. He was inspired by his father competing in a local racing series at the Nakai Inner Circuit. He aced Japanese karting and moved to national F4 in 2016.

In 2017, Yuki Tsunoda entered the FIA-F4 championship via the Honda Formula Dream Project and claimed third position in the series. Later, he moved up to Formula 4, 3, and 2. In 2021, he made his F1 debut as the youngest Japanese F1 driver in history, wherein he finished fourth at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda stood 10th in the recent Japanese Grand Prix 2024 held in Suzuka, Japan. Since he scored a point on his home soil, Tsunoda stated that he felt like he achieved place one instead of place ten.