"Gorgeous Legends": Fans swoon over Venus and Serena Williams look as two pose together for the Wyn beauty x Ulta beauty campaign

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has launched her new beauty line, Wyn Beauty. For the campaign shoot, Serena posed with her sister Venus William, another legendary tennis player.

Serena Williams kept her brand color green, reminiscent of tennis balls. Keeping in line with her brand, Bathhouse Studios in New York, where the athlete launched her beauty line, was decked out in the tennis ball green hue. Serena also included lockers to align them with the theme. The bright orange Ulta Beauty bags inside the lockers complemented the campaign look.

On April 7, 2024, Serena launched ten products in more than ninety shades. It comprises mascara, check tints, creamy concealers, lipsticks, etc., which are claimed to be perfect for the desk or court.

Serena Williams shared in the press release,

"I'm so excited to introduce WYN BEAUTY to the world. To me, beauty has always been about self-expression and stepping into the best version of myself. Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while traveling the world. That's the intention behind WYN BEAUTY – for people to live in it every single day of their lives and enhance the beauty they already have."

For the campaign, Serena posed with her sister Venus. Both wore green ensembles, which were appreciated by the fans. A fan named @Chibunnam remarked,

@Chibunnam remarked on the Wyn Beauty campaign " Gorgeous Legends"

Several other fans showcased their excitement for the launch of Wyn Beauty, while others appreciated both legends. A fan expressed that she wants to see both players together on the court, while others said the duo is their forever favorite.

Fans love the Williams sisters on the Wyn Beauty campaign

More details on Serena Williams' Wyn Beauty x Ulta Beauty campaign

Against the tennis ball green background, the Williams sisters posed with a mirror before a series of lipsticks and a giant bottle of foundation. Serena wore a matching one-shoulder dress, while Venus' ensemble was a different shade of green.

Serena's blonde hair provides extra glamour to her look, finished off with white pumps. Venus opted for the silver strappy block heels, accentuating a quirky color theme. Both the sisters posed some funny gestures, showcasing their bond seamlessly.

The beauty line of Serena Williams, Wyn Beauty, was launched on April 7, 2024. All the products can be availed of at Ulta Beauty.

