When was P. Louise Cosmetics founded? Best selling Products, cost, and more details

P. Louise Cosmetics, a renowned makeup brand, has caught the attention due to its innovative makeup products. The brand sets a record of being one of the fastest-growing makeup companies in the United Kingdom.

In 2018, Paige Louise, the brand's founder and CEO, debuted P. Louise Cosmetics with a cutting-edge eye shadow palette. Along with that, P. Louise has a makeup training studio, the first venture of the founder. The brand was the dream project of Paige Louise, accentuating her ambitious mindset after an array of rejections.

From liquid bronzer to an array of eye shadow palettes, P. Louise cosmetics are easily blendable on the skin, providing the best results. Painted with quirky colors, the products underscore strong feminine vibes while its broad makeup range is crafted for both professional and personal use.

P. Louise Cosmetics debuted with eyeshadow palette

Paige Louise is one of the young businesswomen in the UK. At the age of 20, Louise learned makeup and worked as a freelance artist for Asian brides.

Paige confessed in several interviews that she had no big money or business plan. All she had was her passion and love for makeup products. Paige debuted an eye shadow base in its first year of release that does not crease, and it sold more than 300,000 units, highlighting the product's value.

In an interview with Daily Mail, she said,

"I experimented a lot with products from a young age. I used to stare at these gorgeous shadows sitting in these luxury palettes and then get very frustrated when I didn't receive the colour pay-off on my clients' eyelids."

Read more: What is Millie Bobbie Brown’s date night makeup routine?

Best-selling products from the P.Louise brand

1) P.Louise Cosmetics x Mikayla The Cheek Of It - Liquid Blush

The liquid blush is one of the best-selling products from the brand, which gets the touch-up of another makeup mogul Mikayla. Introduced in two shades, Pretty Pansy and Very Violet, the liquid blush can be obtained for $17.

2) P.Louise Cosmetics x Mikayla Blended Memories 10pc Brush Set

Another product from Mikayla and P. Louise's collaboration, the brush set garnered appreciation from the brand. A set of ten brush pieces consists of base and eye brushes, retailing at the best-selling section for $100.

3) P.Louise Cosmetics Bad Bitch Energy Lip Duo

The P. Louise Cosmetics Bad Bitch Energy Duo is a pack of two products, a lip oil, and a lip conditioner. Available in four different shades, it keeps lips hydrated and nourished. This lip treatment includes vitamin E and other soothing elements. One can get this product for $29.

Apart from these three best-selling options, one can explore Cosmetic Paints, Brow balms, Bridal series, Lip masks, scrubs, etc, some of the sought-after items. The double-ended liner, horoscope cups, and makeup brush set are some affordable products.

The price range of the P.Louise Cosmetics brand begins at $15. The Wonderful World Of Plouise Advent Calendar $265, is one of the most costly products from the brand.

Read more: How to apply Goth makeup? Guide to the trending makeup look?