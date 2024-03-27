How to apply Goth makeup? Guide to the trending makeup look 

The resurgence of goth makeup in contemporary times compels makeup enthusiasts to incorporate this look. This makeup trend accentuates the grunge-inspired look, introducing the bold and dark visage on the face.

The idea of a gothic glam look is nothing new. The classic actresses have showcased their grunge-inspired look which was a seamless blending of pale face and lipstick, accompanied with a murky eye look.

In 2022, the release of Wednesday on Netflix propelled the gothic trend again. Though this traditional makeup look embarks the flat combination of pale face and dark tints, the contemporary trend emphasizes different creatives without changing the core theme.

The dark motif of the updated gothic makeup is combined with subtle glam by artists to create more desirable looks. One of the iconic goth makeup looks that Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Adams wore was expertly executed by her makeup artist Nirvana Javiland, who demonstrated how a goth look can be achieved with subtle touches.

What are some different goth makeup looks and how to achieve them?

Nowadays, iterations of the goth makeup look can be done by different artists and beauty enthusiasts. Some of the popular makeup looks are:

1) The casual goth look

The casual goth look is for the beginner or the people who prefer to keep things very subtle. To try out this look, one can use simple base makeup while the artistic touches begin at the eyes and lips.

To keep things simple yet bold, one can use the coffee brown eye shadow and blend it with orange and grey tones. When eyes are done in comparatively subtle hues, lips can be painted with black or dark brown tones.

2) The traditional goth makeup

The traditional goth look needs drama. This look is inspired by the 1980-90 trend, which embraced the edgy look with bigger dramatic eyes. To create the look, one can keep the base makeup pale while the contouring can be done with a black or greyish tone.

Eyes should be the spot where one can play along. Egyptian eyes are the most common makeup trick in this look while people can paint their eyes differently, keeping them bold. To add more goth flairs, the hair should be puffed and messy while black lipstick is imperative.

3) Pastel goth trend

Too much black might not be everyone's preference. So, pastel shades are there for them. To incorporate the look, one can add pastel colors like purple, lilac, and pink to the makeup, which can be blended with darker tones.

Though it is the pastel shades, the eyes can be bold with winged lines. To augment the bold look further, one can put enough blush on the cheeks so that it keeps a poise between soft and bold. The lips can be painted with pastels.

These above-mentioned three looks are the most common goth makeup while several other looks can be created. One can incorporate extreme goth makeup with different illustrations like cobwebs, bats, etc around the eyes. It needs quite a skill to create the look.

However, the goth look is not restricted to special occasions only. One can try the look with everyday attire. To incorporate it, one needs to add darker lips, preferably the black or grey shade while bold winged liners are the notable feature.