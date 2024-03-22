Spring 2024: 7 Best eye makeup trends to follow

The season change welcomes makeup trends to upgrade everyone's beauty looks, and as for eye makeup trends, expect to see lots of shimmer, nude shades, light pinks, pastels, and unexpected pops of vibrant colors this spring season.

As the weather shifts warmer and sunnier, fresh faces paired with playful makeup looks are poised to dominate the beauty scene. From soft but colorful hues reminiscent of the blooming season to fine-tuned classic eye makeup looks with shimmery elements, the spring’s eye makeup trends feature a nice mix of old trends with subtle upgrades and new, exciting looks.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few of your favorite spring eye makeup trends and looks. Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

7 Best spring eye makeup trends

Spring eye makeup looks err on the side of breezy and colorful, with soft pastel hues dominating the season’s palette. Show off unexpected pops of color or glittery updates to classic eye makeup looks with these eye makeup trends perfect for spring.

Glossy eyes

Glittery, neutral eyeshadows

Peach and pink spring eye makeup

Pink and lavender haze

Electric bold and vibrant eye makeup

Smokey spring eyes

Mod eye makeup

1) Glossy eyes

This “wet look eyes” makeup look is going to be all over the spring beauty looks with the season gravitating towards rosy, shimmery aesthetics. It’s a straight-off-the-runway eye makeup trend featuring a lustrous glassy sheen in exchange for the standard eyeshadow palette.

To recreate this spring eye makeup trend, use a gel eyeshadow on the lid on its own or over a thin layer of your preferred eyeshadow color to give it a shiny and wet finish. Or, add a coat of lip gloss and call it a day—a fuss-free spring eye makeup look that is guaranteed to add some pizzazz to a no-makeup look.

2) Glittery, neutral eyeshadows

While the spring season is all about color, opting for neutrals is an eye makeup trend that stays classic. But there’s one accent that makes everyday nude colors transform into trending spring-worthy eye makeup looks—shimmer. Perfect for a minimal makeup look, glittery neutral eyeshadows will create a stunning sunkissed aesthetic that is perfect for the warmer weather.

To nail this spring eye makeup trend, opt for golden-bronze glitter eyeshadows for a more natural hue to truly get the glittery effect of “bathing in the sun.”

3) Peach and pink spring eye makeup

This subtle chic eye makeup look is for anyone who wants to bring beautiful spring colors to their makeup but still wants to keep it subtle. Blended peachy pink hues on the eye will create a stylish, dreamy statement for the spring season.

This spring eye makeup trend can easily be recreated with cream shadow products, which effortlessly blend into the skin without streaking than powder ones.

4) Pink and lavender haze

Pink and lavender are two popular spring 2024 colors and adding them to eye makeup will give a gorgeous seasonal eyeshadow aesthetic. A sweeping shade of soft pink blended with pastel lavender, lilac, or purple will create a bright and unique look that pops.

To nail this spring-worthy fairy-like eye makeup look, opt for pigment-packed eyeshadows to make the color payoff strong. A little glitter here and there to finish the look won’t go amiss either.

5) Electric bold and vibrant eye makeup

For a vibrant spring vibe on the eyes, this spring eye makeup brings an electric pop of color. A soft shade of eyeshadow finished off with a tiny swipe of vibrant eyeliner or colored mascara will instantly give the eyes a springy boost. Top it off with something sparkly on the waterline for additional flair.

Read more: 7 Best KimChi Chic Beauty makeup products in 2024

6) Smokey spring eyes

Sometimes, less is more—and in the case of this spring eye makeup trend, giving the eyes some stunningly soft dimension with chocolate brown eyeshadows is all the makeup wearer needs to make a spring statement.

Applying an eyeshadow primer beforehand is the secret, which will make the darker hue stand out and the contrasting shades or ombré effect more distinct.

7) Mod eye makeup

The 60s are back in this year’s spring makeup trend with their bold graphic eye looks, vibrant hues, and dramatic eyelashes.

To nail this bold eye makeup aesthetic, opt for vibrant shades of precision liquid liner to create graphic lines. The rest of the look can be up to the makeup wearer’s mood for the day, but spring colors are always welcome.

Whether you are keeping up with the latest beauty trends or trying to follow their unique styles, these spring eye makeup trends bring plenty of inspiration for their next signature beauty looks for this blooming season.