7 Best spring makeup trends for 2024

Spring always brings with it a breath of fresh air, and with the best spring makeup trends in their beauty arsenal, anybody can hit the refresh button on their beauty routine and switch from cozy winter makeup looks to fresh, energized spring makeup to match the season.

From new beauty inspirations that crept up during the Fall/Winter 2024 shows to fresh, interesting takes on existing makeup trends, the shift to warmer weather calls for hyper-dewy skin and all-out glow, touches of pink, blush-heavy looks, and statement lip colors.

Hence, we’ve rounded up the biggest soft and breezy spring makeup trends, perfect for the sunnier days ahead.

7 Best spring makeup trends to try

This spring season, the beauty scene is going for the shiniest, brightest, boldest makeup routines. Hence, we’ve curated 7 of the best spring makeup trends to have on the radar.

1) Radiant-looking finish

With the mega-popular “clean makeup” trend that is all over TikTok, the simplified natural fresh face isn’t going anywhere. This spring season, natural radiant-looking makeup will be all the rage with its glowing skin, fluffy but not overdone eyebrows, and subtle contour.

To hop on this spring makeup trend, opt for skin tints and BB creams instead of a full-coverage foundation. It’s going to be all about lightweight formulas with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid to get a naturally glowing finish.

2) Bold-colored lips

While peach is a classic spring lip makeup look, nothing beats a natural-looking face as a canvas with a pop of color. And that means statement lip makeup looks will be all the rage this season, from classic bold crimson lips to cherry-cola ombré pouts.

3) Sunkissed glow

Given the internet’s current obsession with glass skin makeup, whether inspired by Korean beauty or Pat McGrath’s makeup looks for Maison Margiela Couture, expect spring to see a lot of primed, perfected, and poreless complexion.

Hop on this spring makeup trend by pairing skin tints and buildable light to medium coverage foundation with a generous pump of face and body gloss. Highlighter balms will also lend a quick touch-up for a natural sunkissed luminosity on the sunnier days of spring.

4) Shimmery eyes

With a fresh, radiant-looking face dominating the spring makeup trends, adding a dusting of shimmer on the eyes will make the look instantly stand out. Neutral shimmery eyeshadows are perfect for minimal no-makeup looks, but with their sparkling finish, especially when glitter is added, they make the eyes appear mesmerizing.

5) Vibrant pink blush

Here’s another spring makeup trend that is about to make a splash this season—vibrant pink blush. A flush of color on the cheeks will instantly brighten and lift the face. It’s all about fresh-faced makeup paired with a rosy, coral color blush for an ultra-flushed look for the warm spring days.

6) Pastel makeup

Fresh and fun makeup looks using vibrant but slightly muted pastel hues will be everywhere this season. This spring makeup trend is all about going for bold makeup looks with colors, especially for the eyes.

A fresh and radiant-looking face as a canvas, pastel eyeshadows, and a light dusting of shimmer will give the eyes a light twinkle and make for a statement makeup look.

7) Natural, fluffy brows

From overly laminated brows, the spring season is going to shift more toward natural makeup. Hence, natural, fluffy brows that look groomed but not overdone will be starring in many spring makeup looks. Expect clean, well-kept, and fuller brows with a light coating of clear or tinted gel to keep those arches neat and in place and fill in any sparse areas.

This season’s makeup looks feature effortless appeal with a naturally fresh, radiant face paired with pops of color to make every look stand out, from glittery eyeshadows to bold lips and flushed cheeks.

Mix and match these spring makeup trends to create a signature look that’s perfect for the sunnier days ahead.