7 Best KimChi Chic Beauty makeup products to avail in 2024

KimChi Chic Beauty makeup products have gained a cult following for their ultra-versatility and their ‘makeup for all’ formulas. With over 400k followers on TikTok, the brand’s products have earned their rightful places in the vanities of makeup aficionados and drag queens alike.

The makeup brand, founded by famous drag queen and Instagram star KimChi, features something for everyone. Whether an individual prefers a more subtle makeup look or loves a more extravagant glam, KimChi Chic Beauty has a range of pigment-rich products from flawless neutrals to bright, vibrant hues to all that glitters.

Anybody who wants professional-grade makeup products in their arsenal can consider the best KimChi Chic Beauty makeup products that promise camera-ready glam.

This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

Foundation, concealer, and 5 other best KimChi Chic Beauty makeup products

From vibrant and glittery eyeshadow palettes to the often sold-out loose powder, KimChi Chic Beauty products are available for everyone in fun packages and at affordable prices.

These are 7 of the stellar product selections makeup enthusiasts can add to their beauty arsenal this year.

A Really Good Foundation

The Most Concealer

Glam Tears All Over Liquid Highlighter

Rainbow Sharts Palette

Spacey Nudes Palette

Sweet Candy Kisses

Puff Puff Pass Loose Powder

1) A Really Good Foundation

This liquid foundation has a creamy, buildable formula that provides medium to full coverage for a natural flawless finish. With 40 different shades available, there is a KimChi Chic Beauty makeup to perfectly match every skin tone.

Packed in a sleek, slim glass bottle with a convenient pump, dispensing the desired amount of foundation is easy enough.

Price: $29

2) The Most Concealer

This full-coverage concealer features a buildable texture that promises lightweight and ‘melt on the skin’ application. With a multi-tasking formula, The Most Concealer is designed to conceal, cover, contour, and correct, a must-have staple to cover undereye circles, blemishes, and other skin imperfections.

Coming with a makeup brush applicator, it makes it easily smooth the concealer on the skin, even in hard-to-reach spots. It’s available in 27 different shades, including lavender to neutralize yellow tones, green to cover blemishes, and yellow to conceal redness.

Price: $12.50

3) Glam Tears All Over Liquid Highlighter

The KimChi Chic Beauty Glam Tears is an all-in-one liquid highlighter that promises to make the skin glow with a subtle sun-kissed effect. With a non-greasy formula and a smooth, blendable texture, the shimmer dries on the skin quickly without leaving a heavy feeling on the skin.

Available in three different shades, Glam Tears can be applied on the cheeks, lips, eyes, or body for an all-over highlighted glow.

Price: $25

4) Rainbow Sharts Eyeshadow Palette

The KimChi x Ketnipz Rainbow Sharts palette is a limited edition pick from the brand, featuring 18 highly-pigmented shadows.

With a collection of neutral shades, a few pops of color, and some glittery hues, makeup aficionados can consider this collector’s edition eyeshadow palette in their makeup arsenal.

It has everything one needs, whether they prefer a subtle glam or a vibrant makeup look with a few pops of colorful, eye-catching shades.

Price: $28

5) Spacey Nudes Palette

This KimChi Chic Beauty palette is for individuals who prefer the bronzed makeup look. With a mix of buttery neutrals with a matte finish and a pop of shimmer in a makeup set featuring 10 tantalizing shades, it’s a versatile must-have for creating both a daily look and an evening glam.

Price: $12

6) Sweet Candy Kisses

In a world of nude and bold red lipsticks, KimChi Chic Beauty brings a range of sweet pastels for candy-inspired makeup looks.

With a highly pigmented lip formula, the lipstick promises an awesome pop of color with a soft and creamy application.

Available in eight luscious shades, including black lipstick, it can be worn alone or used with the darker shade to create stunning ombré lip makeup.

Price: $12

7) Puff Puff Pass Loose Powder

This KimChi Chic Beauty loose powder has a lightweight and finely milled texture, which helps expertly set freshly applied makeup. With rice powder and vitamin E, the translucent powder has natural oil-absorbing properties and anti-aging care to keep the face looking snatched and oil-free all day.

It comes with a custom heart sifter and a luxurious velour puff for getting and applying the powder evenly on the skin.

Price: $19

Now, every makeup aficionado can experience professional-grade, highly pigmented makeup products by KimChi Chic Beauty.

These items can be the next holy-grail staples for every kind of makeup aficionado, which can all be purchased with the mentioned price tags on the brand’s official website.