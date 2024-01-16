7 Best makeup brush drying racks to keep your dresser organized

The best makeup brush drying racks are perfect for hanging makeup brushes out to dry after cleaning and keeping the dresser organized.

Washing makeup brushes regularly is non-negotiable and it's pretty easy to follow this hygienic must. However, drying makeup brushes after cleaning them is a chore that makeup lovers are aware of. Letting them sit on a towel, or worse, on the counter, is better than collecting moisture and mold. That’s where the makeup brush drying racks come in handy.

Drying racks hold makeup brushes upside down, allowing them to dry faster and keep their shape. In addition, it keeps the water from seeping inside the shaft, maintaining the glue strong and the bristles in place. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the best makeup brush drying racks to help dry and organize makeup brushes correctly so they can last longer.

7 Best makeup brush drying racks

1) BEAKEY Collapsible Makeup Brush Drying Rack

A space-saving solution for air drying makeup brushes after washing, the BEAKEY Makeup Brush Drying Rack can accommodate 28 makeup brushes of various sizes. The collapsible and inclinable design offers convenience and easy storage when not in use.

As it is designed for multipurpose use, one can place brush bristles downward after washing and bristles upwards to organize makeup brushes once air dried. It is available on Amazon for $12.99.

2) Sigma Beauty Dry ‘N Shape Makeup Brush Cleaning Tower

Dry 'N Shape Makeup Brush Cleaning Tower by Sigma Beauty is for enthusiasts looking for the best makeup brush drying racks to keep brushes looking new and always in shape. Designed to hold up to 48 brushes at once, it offers multi-level care to maintain makeup brushes for flawless makeup application and better skin.

It is available on Amazon for $31.20.

3) Wall Mounted Makeup Brush Drying Rack

Keep makeup brushes organized and the dresser clutter-free with the wall-mounted makeup brush drying rack. A multi-slot design, it uses unused wall space to keep makeup brushes tidy, saving much-needed dresser space.

In addition, soft silicone material gently holds makeup brushes in place, keeping those prized brushes in good condition. A pair of the best makeup brush drying racks is available on Amazon for $14.55.

4) 54-Holes Acrylic Brush Holder and Drying Rack

Expand Tweet

The 54-Holes Acrylic Brush Holder and Drying Rack is for every beauty enthusiast desiring the best makeup brush drying racks to keep the vanity tidy. With 54 silicone holes to hold various sizes, one can keep makeup brushes in good condition and organized.

Say goodbye to a messy dresser with an efficient makeup brush drying rack and organizer available on Amazon for $12.99.

5) 72 Holes Makeup Brush Drying Rack

Expand Tweet

If 54 holes of different brush sizes are not enough, one can consider getting the 72-Hole Makeup Brush Drying Rack, which makes it easier to wash and dry an entire collection of makeup brushes at once.

Ideal for home and professional use, the drying rack’s ability to avoid water backflow when drying freshly washed brushes will help maintain their quality. It is available on Amazon for $7.99.

6) 3-in-1 Silicone Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat

The Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat is for anyone looking for the best makeup brush drying racks to make cleaning and storage easy. It's a must-have for makeup enthusiasts, designed for three functions—cleaning, drying, and storing makeup brushes.

A slip-resistant drying rack, it’s designed to keep not only makeup brushes tidy while they dry but also features a deep cleaning box to keep freshly cleaned beauty blenders and powder puffs.

It is available on Amazon for $14.99.

7) Lormay Silicone Makeup Brush Organizer + Brush Holder for Air Drying

Expand Tweet

Save counter space by keeping makeup brushes tidy on any available vertical space. The silicone makeup brush organizer and brush drying rack feature a mat for cleaning brushes, plenty of slots for drying brushes head-down to maintain quality, and a pocket for storing brushes after cleaning and drying.

In addition, the large miracle cling design guarantees secure adhesion to any glossy surface like mirrors, glass, marble, or shiny tiles. It is available on Amazon for $13.99.

These are the best makeup brush drying racks that make cleaning and drying makeup brushes less tedious and keep the dresser organized.

With this game-changing tool, professional makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts can now say goodbye to messy countertops and say hello to efficient and well-organized makeup routines.