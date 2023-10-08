5 most affordable drugstore foundations to avail in 2023

Drugstore foundations offer the perfect balance of affordability and quality. With their innovative formulas, like serum-infused blends and smoothing filter-like textures, these drugstore foundations provide impressive coverage without draining a beauty seeker's wallet. Like curating a skincare routine, selecting the proper foundation enhances one's natural beauty.

A foundation for skin is a cosmetic product used to even out skin tone and create a smooth base for makeup application. It helps conceal imperfections and provides a natural-looking finish for a genuine complexion.

Drugstore foundations come in various textures, too, including powder, liquid, cream, and everything in between. These drugstore foundations even have specially formulated options for different skin types, like mattifying foundations for oily skin and extra hydrating choices for dry skin.

5 of the best and most inexpensive drugstore foundations this year (2023)

Since a foundation will be on the skin all day, choosing a formula that complements the skin type is essential, giving the beauty enthusiast a flawless and radiant finish.

Staple drugstore foundations' brands like Maybelline New York, L'Oréal Paris, Covergirl, and even budget-friendly beauty brands like E.l.f. offer foundations with skin-loving ingredients like SPF, hyaluronic acid, and nourishing vitamins C and E.

A beauty lover can also find clean and vegan formulas for sensitive skin types, acne-prone skin, and semi-matte finishes for combination skin. Further, the blurring foundations assist in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

1) L’Oréal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum Foundation

Those searching for a foundation that offers medium coverage and a radiant, healthy finish. L'Oréal Paris True Match Nude Tinted Serum Foundation is an excellent choice.

Unlike traditional foundations, this serum foundation provides coverage and includes active ingredients that give thorough skin benefits. With its lightweight feel, this product contains 1% hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin and improve elasticity over time. It blends into the skin layers and is infused with luminous mineral pigments, brightening the complexion.

With 14 varied shades, this liquid serum foundation offers a radiant finish. Priced at $16.42, it has received a 4.5/5 star rating from happy customers on Amazon.

2) Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Instant Perfector 4-In-1 Glow Makeup

Maybelline New York's Instant Age Rewind Instant Protector 4-in-1 Glow Makeup is a unique drugstore foundation. It has gained popularity on TikTok due to its convenient sponge applicator, allowing for quick and easy application.

This Maybelline's foundation sets itself apart by offering multiple benefits in one product. It blurs and primes the skin and provides coverage like a concealer. Further, the limited range of shades is specially formulated to adapt and flawlessly blend into all skin tones.

With a dewy finish and an affordable price of $7.71, it has received a high user rating of 4.5/5 stars on Google's Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge.

3) Covergirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation

This drugstore foundation is an excellent choice for individuals with sensitive skin. Finding a foundation without chafing ingredients can be challenging, but Covergirl's clean and vegan formula is truly a holy grail.

It is free of formaldehyde, sulfates, and talc and contains hydrating coconut milk and soothing aloe vera. The lightweight texture does not clog facial pores, leaving a beautiful, dewy glow perfect for everyday wear.

With 15 available shades, a liquid texture, and a dewy finish, this foundation is priced at $7.57, with a 4.5/5 rating from happy users.

4) Colourpop Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Hydrating Foundation

Colourpop's Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Hydrating Foundation is an excellent drugstore option for acne-prone skin. This foundation has a serum-like consistency and provides an impressive color payoff.

Its coconut water base, hyaluronic acid, and fruit complex hydrate the skin and help minimize fine lines. With its buildable coverage and natural finish, blemishes are effectively concealed. This dermatologist-tested foundation is also made with 100% vegan and clean ingredients.

With a range of 42 shades, it is a versatile and affordable choice at $16 on Ulta, with a 4.7/5 star rating by highly satisfied users.

5) E.l.f. Flawless Satin Foundation

E.l.f. has established itself as a dominant drugstore brand, offering affordable options for various beauty products. Among their impressive lineup, the E.l.f. Flawless Satin Foundation stands out as an exceptional choice.

Its medium coverage and versatile semi-matte finish make it an excellent option for all skin types. Its extensive shade range catering to diverse skin tones sets this foundation apart. With hydrating glycerin and clean vegan ingredients, it is particularly well-suited for those with oily skin.

Available in 40 shades, this liquid foundation is priced at $3.30 on Amazon, earning 4.6/5 stars as a highly contented shopper rating.

Simple steps to apply a foundation

Prepare the skin with a thorough cleansing and moisturizing process.

Pick a foundation tint that fits the skin texture.

Apply the foundation evenly with a makeup brush, blender, or sponge.

Merge it well into the skin for an honest and perfect finish.

It is common knowledge that experimenting with a fresh foundation can be a gamble, so budget-friendly drugstore foundations are a reliable choice. These five drugstore foundations stand as fool-proof solutions for any beauty seeker.

These drugstore foundations are obtainable from official websites and other e-commerce beauty retailers like Amazon, Ulta Beauty, and Target.