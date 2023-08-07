E.l.f Halo Glow Contour wand: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

In the beauty realm, contour wands have turned into a rage among most beauty aficionados, and not to forget the recent upheaval of the E.l.f Halo Glow Contour Wand. E.l.f. Cosmetics have newly ventured into the Halo Glow Contour Beauty Wand, priced at an inexpensive $9. This recently launched makeup item has fast climbed the ladder of beauty rage.

Any beauty seeker whole-heartedly vows for the satiny skin tone of Jennifer Coolidge, the celeb starring in E.l.f.’s iconic Superbowl advertisement aired on February 2023.

It is nowadays one of the most sold-out items on several online vendors like Amazon, Ulta, and the official E.l.f Cosmetics site offers the Glow Contour Wand. Additionally, one can grab one from the marts like Target and Walmart.

E.l.f Halo Glow Contour wand: Details explored

A contour wand is an adaptable makeup tool that incorporates the perks of contouring and highlighting in one beauty item. It is crafted to carve and clarify the facial elements of any beauty seeker by adding a radiant glow. It has an easy-to-use soft applicator that creates the illusion of intense-looking cheekbones, a more-defined nose, and a well-sculpted jaw area.

Skin-tone blending tints of E.l.f. Halo Glow Contour Wand (image via Sportskeeda)

The Glow Contour wand from E.l.f comes fitted with a soft cushion-tip applicator, making the application easier and more precise. This wand is obtainable in 5 distinct tints, created to fit a medley of skin tones, varying from fair/light to deep/rich. The contoured band also has additional advantages.

This makeup product's formulation is both vegan and animal cruelty-free.

Further, E.l.f Halo Glow Contour Wand is admiringly buildable, readying makeup devotees with uncomplicated true-to-life looks and better depicted, enchanting beauty moments. Likewise, the contour wand is enriched with squalane, a wholesome element that assists in moistening the skin and guarding its natural defensive barrier.

Check out further about E.l.f Halo Glow Contour Wand, its perfect application process, and the reason behind the contour wand being a recent vogue in the makeup market.

Why cherry-pick an E.l.f Halo Glow Contour Wand?

The E.l.f Halo Glow Contour Wand received numerous rave reviews, making it a must-have staple in every makeup fanatic's collection. There are plenty of reasons to cherry-pick this contour wand as a favorite.

Here are the main threes:

1) Comes with exceptional formula: Its impressive formulation delivers a crease-free coverage that is more blendable and buildable. It allows an individual to get a naturalistic facial glow with an intensified highlight counting on their choice. The lightweight consistency guarantees it of not fatty or cakey on the face while catering to an immaculate finish.

2) Easily adaptable: While using, a makeup buff can apply in on myriad facial regions, like the cheekbones, brow bone, cupid's bow, and even the collarbone, with a single swipe. It will enrich the facial parts and produce a shining facial glimmer.

3) Suited for all skin sorts: It is dermatologically certified, hypo-allergenic, and safe for regular use, even on susceptible skin. The shades obtainable guarantee an alternative for all skin tones, permitting all makeup buffs to acquire a bespoke glow while enhancing their innate looks.

The simple steps to use the E.l.f Halo Glow Contour Wand

Employing the E.l.f Halo Glow Contour Wand is a clear procedure elevating the makeup fun for any beauty buff.

Follow the simple step of using this contour wand to get the desired glowing look:

Clean the face with a good cleanser and moisturize well.

Apply the regular foundation and concealer and blend well.

Turn the Glow Contour Wand soft applicator brush to dispense the desired amount.

Apply the preferred contour shade from the hollows of the cheeks, both sides of the nose, and cupids bow and along the jawline. Remember to blend well and give a seamless finish and radiant glow.

Coat a highlighter above this creamy formulation to add a pop of brightness.

Set the makeup using a setting spray for a long-lasting effect and prevent skin creases.

Backed by high demand, E.l.f Halo Glow Contour Wand has become a must-have in a makeup enthusiast's beauty sculpting trend. Its easy-to-blend formulation, adaptable nature, and skin suitability make it a standout beauty item.