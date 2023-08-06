5 new beauty tools and devices launched in 2023 

In today's digital era, the plenitude of influencers on social media handles like TikTok and Instagram has created it extremely fortunate to locate the most delinquent and visionary beauty widgets. 2023 has wonderful opportunities to dig and partake in new beauty devices to help a skin and haircare fanatic feel refreshed and rejuvenated.

These devices traverse various sorts, including skin and haircare appliances, offering beauty users multiple scouring possibilities. Countless beauty tools are easily obtainable that can make amazing gifts or evolve in day-to-day practice. These marvellous gadgets cater to diverse requirements, like enhancing skin quality or adding spirals without heat.

From LED light therapy devices to eyebrow printers, hair curlers, and facial rollers, thanks to the exhaustive assortment of ingenious widgets available, it has never been more uncomplicated and painless to revolutionise one's everyday beauty ritual.

But, with the abundant beauty gizmos, it can be difficult to decide which ones are worth attempting and which are not. Check out the five newly launched beauty tools and devices recently hitting the skin and haircare domain.

5 of 2023's best newly launched beauty devices and tools

1) Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush

This facial cleansing brush revolutionises the concept of thorough purification, made with soft silicone bristles with active ingredients of bamboo charcoal. Its high-frequency vibrations with 12000 strokes/minute and soothing bristles clear remnants, makeup, and impurities from the skin, making it look spotless and healthy.

This facial cleansing brush from LumiGlow comes with 5-level adjustments catering to all skin sensitivities and smart memory function. It has a noise-cancelation technique and requires three hours of charging.

It is available on Amazon for $17.98 and has a consumer rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Key features:

Soft silicone bristles with active ingredients of bamboo charcoal

high-frequency vibrations with 12000 strokes/minute

Rechargeable and charged lasts for 8 hours

Simple steps to use:

Wet the face and apply a good facial cleanser

Turn on the brush

In a circular motion, massage the facial skin for 1-2 minute

Rinse the face, or clean it with a wet tissue, and enjoy the facial glow

2) Derma Roller Microneedle Roller

This Microneedle Roller from Derma Roller is 2023's one of the newly launched beauty tools aiming to enrich skin consistency and its formation. Making minuscule micro-channels on the skin surface boosts collagen production and absorption of skincare items.

This microneedling roller is devised with surgical-grade stainless steel miniature needles and comes for $9.97 on Amazon. Most buyers have ranked it 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Key features:

Miniature surgical-grade needles boost collagen growth

Improve product absorption

Long-lasting

Simple steps to use:

With a good facial cleanser, clean the face and pat dry

Roll this microneedling roller gently over the skin in all three directions - horizontal, vertical, and diagonal

Continue for 2-3 minutes

Finish it by applying a suitable serum or moisturiser to reap the ultimate benefit

3) Yeamon 2-in-1 Face Massager Kit

The Yeamon 2-in-1 Face Massager Kit is enchanting with its two diverse massage devices -- a 3D roller and a T-shaped electric massage tool with a 360-degree water-proof design.

This iconic facial massager's unique 3D V-shape design is created to refresh and revitalise the facial skin layers and enhance general healthiness. Its technology enables the rise of blood circulation, reduces puffiness, and facilitates a more young-looking face. The facial massager comes at a reasonable cost of $19.99 on Amazon and has acquired a user rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Key features:

Ionic technology stimulates blood circulation and reduces facial puffiness

3-D v-shape design with 360-degree water-proof design

User-friendly and easy-to-carry

Simple steps to use:

Apply a few drops of the favoured facial serum or moisturiser on the face

Switch on the facial massager, and start massaging the face gently, in upward movements, for 5-10 minutes

Use it once or twice weekly to get the best outcomes

4) Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold Curling Iron

The Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold Curling Iron is 2023's ground-breaking beauty device for acquiring salon-grade curls in the comfort of the house. Its one-of-a-kind hair-curling barrel promotes even heat distribution and shields the hair strands from damage. This wonder beauty tool suits all hair types due to its changeable temperature settings, up to 430-degree and automated shut-off function.

This hair curler costs $35.89 on Amazon and has a shopper rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Key features:

Consistent heat dispersal

Modifiable temperature settings prevent hair damage

Easy to use with an automated shut-off function

Simple steps to use:

Make small hair sections in shampooed hair

Select the preferred temperature

Envelop a short section encircling the barrel and keep it for a few seconds, and disengage

Repeat the entire process till all of the hair strands are twined

5) Dr Dennis Gross SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

The Dr Dennis Gross SpectraLite FaceWare Pro is a marvellous skincare device that uses 100 red-light emitting diodes with 62 blue-hued LED lights of diverse hues to cure skin problems like wrinkles and scar marks. This LED facial mask has assorted benefits, including acne reduction and skin tone and texture improvement.

It costs $455 on Amazon and has a patron rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Key features:

LED light therapy handles numerous skin problems

Relaxed fit

Rechargeable with a charge lasting up to 10 hours

Simple steps to use:

Clean the face with a mild cleanser and pat dry

Sit comfortably and put on the LED mask

Select the preferred LED light setting, and wear it for 10-20 minutes

Use it twice or thrice weekly to get the optimal results

These five ingenious cosmetic widgets and technologies will revolutionise beauty regimens in 2023 for all skin and hair care enthusiasts. Whether a skincare fanatic wishes for more pristine skin, finer skin feeling, or attractive-looking curls, these tools have addressed their skin and haircare problems.

With affordable prices on these beauty tools and devices' official sites and e-commerce websites like Amazon, there's no reason not to implement them in one's daily skin and haircare ritual.