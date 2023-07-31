3 cheaper alternatives to the Dyson Airwrap

The Dyson Airwrap, which costs a staggering $599.99 and frequently sells out, is one of the most well-liked hair products in the hair and beauty industry. With more than 4.7 billion views on TikTok, beauty lovers lust after it, making it nearly impossible to find.

When Dysons Airwrap was originally introduced in 2018, it rapidly sold out and there has occasionally been a waitlist exceeding 100,000 people. As one of the best hair styling tools, it offers sleek strands, voluminous roots and gravity-defying hair waves. With interchangeable accessories, the Airwrap uses airflow instead of heat, making it less damaging as compared to heat hair tools.

TikTok influencers often experiment with Dyson dupes to test if they are close to the Airwrap Styler depending on the hair type, how often one requires it for use, and the budget. #airwrapdupe has more than 38 million views on TikTok.

This listicle consists of three of the best Dyson Airwrap alternatives that will change your hair styling game at pocket-friendly prices.

Pocket-friendly Dyson Airwrap alternatives

1) Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus:

Similarities with Dyson Airwrap: Revlon’s volumizer dries and smoothens hair. It can also be used to create soft curls just like Dyson Airwrap's barrels.

What’s different: It doesn’t consist of an interchangeable attachment

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus is ideal for hair with fine to medium thickness and curly to straight hair textures. Revlon’s hair tool delivers a blowout-level bounce owing to the large oval brush head which is lightweight and easy to use.

This version of the tool has a smaller barrel size as compared to the original one making it ideal for people with short hair or for those who want more curls. The Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus with activated charcoal pins retails for $69.99 on Revlon’s official website.

2) PATTERN Blow Dryer:

Similarities with Dyson Airwrap: Includes multiple attachments for different hairstyles

What’s different: Designed exclusively for curly hair types

The Pattern Beauty blow dryer offers immaculate results for curly and coiled hair types. Instead of curling and smoothening attachments, Pattern’s dryer consists of attachments that enhance hair types from 2A to 4C, along with a concentrator to smoothen or stretch the curls.

The dryer comes in a luxurious caramel colour with sleek design and its airflow settings cater to curly hair. One has the option to use low and gentle heat with the diffuser to dry the curls without putting hair through too much heat. The blow dryer includes a wide-tooth comb, concentrator nozzle, and brush attachments to create voluminous looks for curly and coiled hair types.

Pattern’s Blow Dryer with four unique attachments is featured as the 2023 Cosmo Holy Grail Beauty Award Winner for the Best Hair Dryer and the 2023 PopSugar Winner for Best Blow Dryer. The product is priced at $189 on the Pattern Beauty website.

3) T3 Airebrush Duo:

Similarities with Dyson Airwrap: Comes with interchangeable attachments for volumizing hair while drying

What’s different: Fewer attachments as compared to Dyson, Offers more heat settings

This is an Allure Best of Beauty Winner that claims to take your hairstyles from smooth to bouncy and wavy simply by swapping a brush. The interchangeable airebrush duo includes a built-in ion generator with a smart microchip and T3 IonFlow technology.

The T3micro website mentions:

"Featuring a powerful built-in ion generator and a smart microchip, T3 IonFlow technology delivers an ion-enriched airstream and precise, digitally controlled heat that’s over 60% more consistent1 for frizz-free, shiny results and less damage."

The T3 Airebrush Duo with Ceragloss ceramic retails for $189.99 on t3micro.com.

These Dyson Airwrap dupes offer almost the same quality of curling, styling, and drying features with lesser attachments and almost half the price. Although Dyson's hair styling gadget has gone viral, it is a little pricey.

These three replicas are ideal for thin, curly, and wavy hair types and offer similar hair styling results to the Dyson Airwrap.