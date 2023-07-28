Understanding face rolling: What is it, and how it works?

Face rolling has become a staple in almost every woman’s daily skin regimen and for good reasons. From reducing puffiness and boosting circulation, this popular technique that involves using a roller on skin claims to offer several benefits.

Face rollers, the trendy tool used for face rolling, are made with a variety of materials, including jade and rose quartz. While many face rollers come with a handle and a smooth roller at the other end, some have handles at both ends. One is smaller, while the other is a bit larger, making it easier for you to use it on your skin.

What are the different types of face rollers?

Several types of face rollers are available in the market. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

There are several types of face rollers available in the market, including:

jade

rose quartz

metal

amethyst

obsidian

Among all these types, though, a jade roller is commonly used for face rolling.

What are the benefits of face rolling?

People who’ve used face rollers claim that the technique offers a variety of benefits for the skin.

Skincare experts reckon there's not much scientific evidence suggesting the same, but limited evidence shows that face rollers can provide some benefits. Here are some benefits of face rollers:

Boosts blood circulation in skin

Face rolling may improve blood circulation. (Photo via Pexels/Arina Krasnikova)

One of the most well-known benefits of face rolling is its ability to boost blood circulation in the face. This technique has been proven to promote blood flow to the face, which makes the skin look firm and brighter.

Reduces puffiness

Face rolling may also reduce puffiness by improving the functioning of the lymphatic drainage. There are studies that suggest that this type of face massage can decrease swelling and give the face a more youthful look.

Soothes irritated skin

Face rollers, particularly ones made from a cold stone like jade, help cool down irritated skin and also reduce redness associated with acne and breakouts. If you don’t have a jade roller, you can simply put any face roller you have in the refrigerator and use it.

Reduces dark circles

Face rollers may reduce dark circles. (Photo via Pexels/RDNE Stock project)

Face rollers offer an immense cooling effect, which may help reduce dark circles by decreasing the size of blood vessels under the eyes. Regular use can offer drastic results and prevent dark circles in the future, too.

Improves mood

If you have anxiety, a quick facial massage with a face roller can offer you relaxation and improve your mood. Studies suggest that facial massages like face rolling can work on anxiety for some people and calm their mind.

Improves skin appearance

Face rolling may also have some anti-aging benefits, but to get the best results, experts believe that you must combine rolling with a regular anti-aging skincare routine.

Distributes products efficiently

A face roller helps distribute products evenly. (Photo via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

If your skin care regimen involves using multiple products, like serums and toners, using a face roller in the last step can help absorb those products into the skin more efficiently.

A roller may deliver the skin care products much deeper into the skin and offer you great benefits.

How to use a face roller?

Apply facial oil before using a face roller on your face. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

To attain the aforementioned benefits of face rolling, you must know the correct way to use a face roller.

Follow these steps when using a roller on your skin:

Step 1: Wash your face with a cleanser and pat dry.

Step 2: Apply a serum or facial oil all over your face. Make sure the product you use is slippery enough for the roller to glide.

Step 3: Begin at your neck, and slowly move the roller upwards. Always roll up, and do not use the roller back and forth.

Step 4: Move to your jawline, and slowly roll towards your ears using gentle pressure. Slowly move from the jawline to the cheekbones, and glide the face roller upwards.

Step 5: Move the face roller from your forehead all the way to your hairline in an upward direction. Roll over your eyebrows, and don’t miss the corner of the eyes.

Once you’ve used the roller, make sure to wash it thoroughly before keeping it away for the next use. Do not use hot water or chemical-based products to wash the face roller, as they may damage the stone. Also, make sure the face roller is completely dry before putting it away.

For best results, do face rolling every day, as the technique is safe, but be safe, and apply gentle pressure, especially if you have pimples and acne.