Alleyoop is worth checking out if you're looking for everyday makeup products that are simple and guaranteed to save time and effort in morning routines. In the beauty world where 10-step routines are the norm, Alleyoop is a standout. Their multi-use formulas and designs are a viable option to stock up makeup minimalists’ beauty arsenal.

Want an entirely fresh face look while on the go? They have a travel-friendly Stack the Odds Compact that has everything one wants for a completely fresh, dewy look: blush, highlighter, and bronzer stacked in an adorable blue package.

And there are more Alleyoop makeup products that can make themselves at home in both the vanity and the weekender or gym bag with their multi-function formulas and tools that are sure to cut mirror time in half.

This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Best Alleyoop makeup products

Achieve the time-saving minimalist makeup regimen with these multi-tasking, travel-friendly Alleyoop makeup products as they create a glowing look in just a few minutes. Plus, their compact style means extra room in the makeup bag.

Stack the Odds

Pen Pal

Sunsational Skin Tint

11th Hour Stick

Go the Distance Mascara

Multi-Tasker Makeup Brush

Lip Goals Balm

1) Stack the Odds

One of Alleyoop’s best-sellers, the Stack the Odds is a 3-in-1 stacked product that is travel-friendly and effective. It packs a cream blush, bronzer, and a highlighter in one compact package for an easy, quick touch-up on the go.

It has a creamy formula that can be applied with your fingers. It also contains sunflower seed and jojoba oil to add natural radiance.

Price: $30 (Alleyoop), available in three shades

2) Pen Pal

Alleyoop’s Pen Pal is a nostalgia-inducing handy clickable makeup pen. It has four essential makeup products in a fun-sized pen for quick touch-ups day in and out: eyeliner, lip liner, highlighter, and brow pencil.

All products contained in this tiny purse-approved Alleyoop Pen Pal are in universal shades, which makes it perfect for everyone.

Price: $20 (Alleyoop), available in three shades

Read more: 10 Best Korean multi-balms

3) Sunsational Skin Tint

The Sunsational Skin Tint combines a buildable and breathable light to medium coverage foundation and mineral sunscreen with SPF 50. While it protects the skin from sun damage, the product also contains niaminicide to offer a radiant glow.

This can be considered another 3-in-1 product from Alleyoop as it is intended to replace a moisturizer, a BB cream, and sunscreen.

Price: $28 (Alleyoop), available in 12 shades

4) 11th Hour Stick

This 2-in-1 eyeshadow and eyeliner stick contains waterproof, smudge-proof, and crease-proof eyeshadows. This product applies on the skin in a creamy texture and dries down to a soft, natural finish that claims to last 11 hours.

The stick also comes with a built-in sharpener.

Price: $24 (Alleyoop), available in eight shades

5) Go the Distance Mascara

This mascara claims to provide your lashes with some lift, volume, and nourishment. It contains biotin to support lash repair and natural lash growth.

The Go the Distance Mascara has a smudge-proof formula that is also long-wearing.

Price: $22 (Alleyoop)

Read more: 5 Best mascaras for perfect lashes

6) Multi-Tasker Makeup Brush

This 4-in-1 Alleyoop makeup brush makes for travel-friendly, quick, and easy makeup application. It combines a replaceable blending sponge and three different brushes: blush and bronzer brush, an all-over eyeshadow brush, and an eyebrow and eyeliner brush.

Price: $25 (Alleyoop)

Read more: 7 Best makeup brush drying racks

7) Lip Goals Balm

Part lip gloss and part nourishing lip mask, this lip balm contains ceramides, shea butter, and peptides. It has a subtle minty scent from Peppermint oil that provides a refreshing feeling.

Price: $15 (Alleyoop), available in four shades

Alleyoop sure brings a lot of new and exciting formulas, ideas, and packaging to the minimalist makeup scene.

Read more: 7 Multi-tasking skincare products to save time and money